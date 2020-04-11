Indian Army Targets Terrorist Launch Platforms and Ammunition Depots at LoC with Heavy Artillery Weapons | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: On Friday, the Indian Army used artillery weapons to target terrorist launch pads and ammunition depots in the Keran sector of Kupwara along the line of control in Jammu and Kashmir, which was the scene of a fierce shooting between Indian special forces and infiltration. terrorists last Sunday.The Army launched “targeted fire attacks” in retaliation for the “unprovoked artillery bombardment” by the Pakistani Army in the area on Friday morning. The intense exchange of fire between the rival forces caused widespread panic among the civilian population in five places in the area.

At least one terrorist launch pad, among other targets, was apparently “completely destroyed” in the shooting by the Indian army, which used 105mm field guns and 155mm Bofors howitzers. “Our troops retaliated effectively and strongly. Precision attacks were carried out on terrorist launch pads, weapon areas, and ammunition depots. There are reports of serious damage on the Pakistani side. There were no victims on our side, ”said an officer.

Five heavily armed terrorists were killed in an extremely close combat by a squad of 4 Para-SF battalions after helicopters threw them into the air in the snowy heights of the Keran sector on Sunday. Five Para-SF commandos, unfortunately, also gave their lives in the encounter.

As previously reported by TOI, amid the coronavirus pandemic in the two countries, India and Pakistan continue to exchange heavy gunfire along the volatile 778 km long LoC, which has already recorded more than 1,200 breaches of high el fire (CFV) this year.

India recorded up to 3,479 CFVs and shots across the LoC and the 198 km international border at J&K in 2019, breaking all annual records since 2003.

There has been no decline this year, with 367 CFVs recorded in January, 382 in February, and 411 in March. In the corresponding period from January to March last year, the number was 685.

The number of CFVs increased after the Modi government revoked the J&K special status on August 5 last year and then divided the state into two union territories. “The upward trend in ceasefire violations has continued since then, although there has been a general decrease in terrorist violence in the interior. With the snow on the mountain passes melting now, there has also been an increase in infiltration attempts, “said another officer.

