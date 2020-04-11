Hope government has plans to deal with the situation arising from the closure: Sonia Gandhi | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Congress expects the government to come up with a plan to deal with the situation stemming from the current blockade, party president Sonia Gandhi said on Friday as she took stock of the party’s relief work for people reeling from the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a meeting with all heads of congressional state units via video conference, Gandhi said the country is waging the battle against the coronavirus and that the party is ready to play its part in it. Bearers of the office of Congress, the workers have dedicated themselves to serving the countrymen in difficult times.

“Due to the lockout, the poor workers went to their villages, and our workers contacted them to help them. Even today, across the country, Congressional workers from all districts are engaged in this work,” he said in your initial comments.

Gandhi said she and former Congresswoman Rahul Gandhi had written to the government and made suggestions about the battle against Covid-19.



“We hope that the government presents a plan to meet this challenge. The poor, farmers and workers are the ones who suffer the most,” said the head of Congress.

“The blockade will place a great burden on our economy. The economy was already in crisis, and now it seems that the difficulties will increase. We have to be prepared for that,” Gandhi told the party’s heads of state.

He asked heads of state to report to him on the relief work being done by congressional workers in various parts and whether they were satisfied with the government’s support and actions.

He also asked for suggestions on how Congress can contribute more in the fight against Covid-19.

