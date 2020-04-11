‘Degree of seriousness measured by behavior’: India on the delayed contribution of the Pak Saarc crown fund | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: After Pakistan pledged to donate $ 3 million to the Saarc Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund, India on Friday highlighted the “early commitment” made by other member countries and said the “degree of seriousness” of each nation can be measured by its behavior.

Pakistan’s overseas office announced Thursday that it will contribute $ 3 million to the South Asian Association for Regional Corporation’s (Saarc) Covid-19 emergency fund. This occurs weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed to establish a fund during a video conference of Saarc member countries.

While the Saarc countries immediately responded to a joint call for the Covid-19 emergency fund, Pakistan recently made its contribution.

Coronavirus outbreak: full coverage



Read our coronavirus blog live for the latest news and updates.

“It is up to each Saarc Member State to decide the timing, manner and implementation of its Saarc Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund commitments. As for India, the commitment made by the Prime Minister is today in a advanced stage of implementation. ” Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said in a statement

“Material and service assistance has been extended to Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, the Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka. These Saarc countries have also made initial commitments to the Fund. The degree of seriousness of each nation can be measured by their behavior ” added.

All the other Saarc nations had quickly donated to the Covid-19 emergency fund, except Pakistan.

More about Covid-19









Afghanistan had contributed a million dollars according to discussions between the heads of the Saarc nations, in an attempt to collaborate and strengthen partnerships to combat the pandemic.

Nepal had committed NPR 100 million to the Saarc emergency fund, the Maldivian government contributed $ 200,000 to the Covid-19 emergency fund.

Bhutan has committed $ 100,000 to the Saarc emergency fund, while India has made an initial offer of $ 10 million for the fund.

