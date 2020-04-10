Volunteers in fear of brave Amaravati virus deliver pensions | Amaravati News

India Top Headlines

AMARAVATI: Defying the Covid-19 scare, volunteers from the village and the statewide hall disbursed welfare pensions on Wednesday.Volunteers began distribution early in the morning and covered almost 94 percent of the houses at dusk. The government’s cash distribution during the closure was a relief to the elderly, single women, transgender people, and dialysis patients with disabilities.The government’s decision to allow portability in pension disbursements has been a great respite for the elderly and patients who were trapped in areas other than their places of origin due to the blockade. Beneficiaries were allowed to receive their pensions at their current residence.As part of the containment measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Society for the Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP), the nodal agency for the disbursement of social assistance pensions, ordered the village volunteers and of the neighborhood that began disbursement only after dawn.Considering the start of pension disbursement early in the morning last month, SERP mission director Rajababu asked volunteers to start operations later in the day to avoid catching a cold in the early hours.Since most pensioners were elderly, the SERP administration was concerned not to allow volunteers to become silent carriers of the flu.In Kadapa, Prime Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s home district, 94 percent of pensions were disbursed in the afternoon. The volunteers gave pensions to almost 3.05 lakh beneficiaries against the total beneficiaries of 3.26 lakh.In Chittoor district, the hometown of opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu, nearly 93 percent of beneficiaries received an afternoon pension. Almost 4.6 lakh beneficiaries received pensions against the total of 4.9 lakh.The volunteers reached the 100 percent target for dialysis patients enrolled in government hospitals, reaching almost 4,074 people. About 4,733 dialysis patients enrolled in private hospitals also received pensions on Wednesday.Panchayat Minister Raj Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said they were proud of the services provided by the volunteers. He said that almost 52 lakh pension recipients have received their pension on their doorstep before afternoon. He said they would contact the remaining six lakh beneficiaries as soon as possible.