Narendra Modi: “We will win this together”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi responds to Donald Trump | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded Thursday to praise from United States President Donald Trump after New Delhi lifted the export ban on an antimalarial drug, saying that both India and the United States would win this fight. (against coronavirus) together.

“Strongly agree with you, President Donald Trump. Times like these are drawing friends closer. The India-US partnership is stronger than ever. India will do its best to help humanity fight COVID-19. We will win this together, “Modi tweeted. responding to Trump’s message.

Strongly agree with you, President @realDonaldTrump. Moments like these bring friends closer. The India-United States Association is … https://t.co/qlj0zliauu – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1586407613000

President Donald Trump described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “excellent” for allowing the export of the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine to the United States, seen as a possible cure for COVID-19, saying that India’s help in extraordinary times “did not will be forgotten “”.

India, the largest producer of hydroxychloroquine, agreed to lift the ban on exporting the drug to the US. USA After Trump spoke to Modi on the phone last week. Three Gujarat-based companies would export these tablets to the United States, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Tuesday.

“I want to thank Prime Minister Modi of India for allowing us to have what we asked for for the problem that arose and it was excellent. We will remember,” Trump told reporters at his daily White House press conference on the coronavirus on Wednesday.

In a tweet hours earlier, Trump praised Modi for his strong leadership, saying that India’s help during this crisis will not be forgotten.

“Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the HCQ decision. It will not be forgotten!” he said.

(With inputs from fronm agencies)

