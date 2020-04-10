Mom travels 1,400 km on a scooty to take her son home | India News

India Top Headlines

HYDERABAD: Defying strict closing regulations, a school teacher rode 1,400 km in her two-wheeled vehicle to take her son home.

Razia Begum, a teacher in Bodhan, Nizamabad, undertook the arduous journey while her son was trapped in the town of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.

The teacher, who received a letter of permission from the police, was detained in several places but managed to convince the authorities of the need to start the journey. “It was not difficult,” he told reporters after arriving in his hometown with his son.

Razia’s son Nizamuddin, an intermediate student, enrolled in a training academy in Hyderabad as he wants to become a doctor. Nizamuddin had gone to Bodhan last month along with a friend of Nellore’s. When the friend learned that his father was not well, they both traveled to Nellore on March 12. However, due to the confinement, Nizamuddin was unable to make the journey back home.

All I wanted was to get my son back: Razia





As there was no exit for Nizamuddin, Razia approached the Bodhan ACP, Jaipal Reddy, for help.

With the letter in hand, Razia, who has three children, two sons, and one daughter, decided to travel in her two-wheeled vehicle and arrived in Nellore on April 7. He took his son and immediately started the return trip.

He arrived in Bodhan on April 8. “I also had to travel along the roads in the forest area. I was not afraid of anything. All I wanted was to get my son back, “said Razia.

