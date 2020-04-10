Kapil Dev responds to Shoaib Akhtar: India does not need money | Cricket News

Sports

NEW DELHI: Legendary Kapil Dev on Thursday criticized Shoaib Akhtar’s idea of ​​a three-match ODI series made on television between India and Pakistan to raise funds for the COVID-19 pandemic, saying “India does not need the money” and It is not worth risking lives for a game of cricket.

Speaking to PTI, Akhtar on Wednesday proposed a closed-door series to collect funds to combat the deadly virus in both India and Pakistan. Dev said the proposal is not feasible.

“You are entitled to your opinion, but we do not need to raise the money. We have enough. For us, the important thing right now is how our authorities work together to deal with this crisis. I am still seeing a lot of blame on the politicians on television and that has have to stop, “Dev told PTI.

“Anyway, the BCCI has donated a considerable amount (Rs 51 crore) to the cause and is in a position to donate much more if the need arises. It does not need to raise funds.”

“The situation is unlikely to normalize anytime soon and hosting a game of cricket means putting our cricket players at risk, which we don’t need,” said the former World Cup-winning captain.

Dev said that cricket should not matter for at least the next six months.

“It just isn’t worth the risk. And how much money can you win from three games? In my opinion, you can’t even think about cricket for the next five to six months,” he said.

Dev said the focus, at this point, should only be on saving lives and caring for the poor who are struggling to make ends meet in a lockdown situation.

“Cricket will resume when things get back to normal. The game cannot be bigger than the country. The pressing problem is taking care of the poor, the hospital workers, the police and all the other people who are on the front line of this war. ” said the 61-year-old.

As an Indian, Dev is proud that his country can help other nations, including the United States.

President Donald Trump thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for helping the United States with the supply of hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug that is touted as a possible cure for COVID-19 patients.



“Helping others is in our culture and I am proud of that. We should not seek credit after helping others. We must strive to become a nation that gives more and more instead of taking from others,” he said.

Like everyone else, Dev is at home and practices social distancing.

When asked how he sees the current situation, he said: “Nelson Mandela remained in a small cell for 27 years. Compared to that, we are in a privileged position (that we only have to stay home for some time).”

“There is nothing greater than life right now and that is what we need to save.”