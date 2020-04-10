Covid-19, and Washington’s handling of it, will determine the result of the survey – editorials

editorials

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 18:56 IST

With Bernie Sanders announcing the end of his bid to be the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, United States President Donald Trump now knows that he will face Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election. Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) may be the third candidate in the race.

The American elections are not until November and seven months is an eternity in politics. Trump was never sure of reelection. The United States Electoral College system means that victory or defeat will be determined by less than 10 states. The crisis initially raised the president’s approval ratings, a round-the-flag gathering effect experienced by most world leaders when the crisis hit their respective countries. But such overvoltages are sustainable only if they are backed by credible government and strong leadership. Both are missing in Trump’s slow and casual response to Covid-19.

The viral variable in all of this is that infections are still spreading. Today, the bulk of American victims is concentrated in the Northeast and Pacific coastal states and is disproportionately ethnic minority. These are all Democratic strongholds. Trump’s real test will be when the virus begins to take its toll in the South and Midwest regions and goes beyond big cities, attacking his still loyal voter base. This would explain the Trump administration’s obsession with prompt and scientifically questionable solutions, as well as its attacks on China and the World Health Organization. It would also explain the Republican Party’s use of voter suppression tactics, such as questioning the validity of mail-in ballots. Infections in the US are not expected. USA Increase for a few more weeks. The medical and economic consequences can be the real determinant of who will be the next President of the United States.