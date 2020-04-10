confinement in India: need to gradually lift the confinement, have an unconventional exit strategy: Dr. Devi Shetty | India News

India Top Headlines

NOIDA: Discussing next steps after closure in India, experts from Bennett UniversityOn Thursday, it agreed that social distancing should continue in various ways even after the shutdown to control the spread of the virus.

Narayana Hospital President Dr. Devi Shetty expressed concern about the economic impact of the blockade due to the coronavirus and said the restrictions need to be gradually lifted.

Shetty proposed that after the shutdown, the hotspots may remain sealed, while the other areas should be gradually opened to try to revive the economy.

“We can say that we have reduced the death rate by 50% in India due to the early closure, which did not happen in many other countries. In the future, we should gradually lift the blockade and have an unconventional exit strategy. It seems that there is no medical reason to continue the block except at critical points. We proposed in Karnataka that public transport should start, but at 50% capacity and stores should be open from morning until late at night for people not to crowd, “said Dr. Shetty.

According to Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director, Institute of Indian Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, the coming weeks will continue to be difficult, although the increase in cases may not be sharp due to timely closure. However, he added that more data is needed in the coming days to decide whether the block should continue or not.

Dr. Guleria said that the challenge in the coming months would be to prevent the spread of the infection from critical points to other areas and that efforts should be made to contain the infection, which is only possible through social distancing and regular laundering. of hands. “What we must do in the future is to contain the infection at critical points, so that cases do not increase and our existing health care infrastructure can manage the disease. That is why the battle for Coronavirus can now be won, not in hospitals, but in the community, ”said Dr. Guleria.

There are four main strategies ahead, according to Dr. Dinesh Arora IAS, former deputy executive director of the National Health Agency (NHA) and the current Sommer Scholar (MPH) at Johns Hopkins University, USA. USA

Protect high-risk groups such as the population over 65 and health workers, continue the blockade only at critical points, and gradually start opening the economy, increase testing by leveraging the private sector, and use technology for surveillance. The lesson from the crisis is that public health is in the limelight now and there will be a new normal after this, ”said Dr. Arora.

Professor Ashish Kumar Jha, director of the Harvard Institute of Global Health, USA. The US said that there are only two ways to manage the disease: social distancing and testing the isolation quarantine strategy. He said that while India has done very well on the first front, testing and isolation remain a challenge.



“India needs to substantially increase testing and isolation to prevent the spread. You should also analyze the economic cost and focus on short, targeted closure, ”said Professor Jha.

Health professionals and experts at the conference agreed that India is at the forefront of case management and that early closure has been able to prevent the spread of the disease. Experts said that India has fared better than most developed countries in controlling the disease and that lessons can be drawn within India from areas like Kerala and Bhilwada.

Dr. Rajiv Kumar, vice president of Niti Aayog, said that there are several lessons from the Covid-19 crisis, including the imminent need to reduce the cost of medical education in the country and the need to attract talents to the country for research. in medical care.

“We have also realized that there is a very large informal sector that needs a social and medical safety net. In addition, we hope that you have resources available in the future so that you do not have to make decisions between saving lives and saving livelihoods again. There is also a need to improve governance at all levels in the delivery of public health services, “said Dr. Kumar.

