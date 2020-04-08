UP closure: Covid-19 access points in 15 UP districts to be sealed, only home deliveries allowed | Lucknow News

India Top Headlines

LUCKNOW: Coronavirus hot spots in 15 UP districts, where more than six Covid-19 cases have been reported, will be sealed until at least April 15. All 15 districts will also see increased enforcement of the blockade.

The 15 districts include Gautam Budh Nagar, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Agra, Kanpur, Varanasi, Shamli, Bareily, Bulandshahr, Firozabad, Maharajganj, Sitapur, Saharanpur, and Basti.



Dear residents, There is no need to buy panic. The identified hot spots will be sealed and home delivery of essential communication … https://t.co/kBZ4VYeAhi – DM G.B. Nagar (@dmgbnagar) 1586342984000

The UP government has clarified that only critical points will be sealed and not the entire district where existing conditions will prevail. In these areas, banks will remain closed. The areas will be disinfected and essential goods and medicines will be delivered to the doors.

Additional chief secretary (household), Awanish Awasthi, had said the government would identify hotspots before 5 p.m. Wednesday and that these areas would be closed no later than midnight.

Wearing masks or covering your face when going out has been mandatory in UP.

Here is a list of the critical point numbers in each district:





Agra 22



Ghaziabad 13



Gautam Budh Nagar 12



Kanpur 12



Varanasi 4



Shamli 3



Meerut 7



Bareily 1



Bulandshahr 3



Basti 3

Firozabad 3



Saharanpur 4



Maharajganj 4



Sitapur 1



Lucknow 8 large access points and 4 small access points.