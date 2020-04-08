UP closure: Covid-19 access points in 15 UP districts to be sealed, only home deliveries allowed | Lucknow News
The 15 districts include Gautam Budh Nagar, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Agra, Kanpur, Varanasi, Shamli, Bareily, Bulandshahr, Firozabad, Maharajganj, Sitapur, Saharanpur, and Basti.
The UP government has clarified that only critical points will be sealed and not the entire district where existing conditions will prevail. In these areas, banks will remain closed. The areas will be disinfected and essential goods and medicines will be delivered to the doors.
Additional chief secretary (household), Awanish Awasthi, had said the government would identify hotspots before 5 p.m. Wednesday and that these areas would be closed no later than midnight.
Wearing masks or covering your face when going out has been mandatory in UP.
Here is a list of the critical point numbers in each district:
Agra 22
Ghaziabad 13
Gautam Budh Nagar 12
Kanpur 12
Varanasi 4
Shamli 3
Meerut 7
Bareily 1
Bulandshahr 3
Basti 3
Firozabad 3
Saharanpur 4
Maharajganj 4
Sitapur 1
Lucknow 8 large access points and 4 small access points.