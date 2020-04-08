PM Modi’s latest announcement: Narendra Modi calls Covid-19 situation ‘social emergency’, says blockade can’t be lifted at once | India News

India Top Headlines

Modi

NEW DELHI: The situation in the country is similar to a “social emergency” and has required difficult decisions, Prime Minister NarendraHe told political leaders about the COVID-19 outbreak when he stated that his government’s priority is “to save each and every life.”

Interacting with opposition leaders and other parties in Parliament via videoconference on Wednesday, the prime minister said: “We must remain vigilant.”

Prime Minister

Modi He told the leaders of the room that the national blockade will not be lifted once and for all on April 14, according to BJD’s Pinaki Misra.

More about Covid-19









Another leader, who participated in the meeting but declined to be named, said the prime minister told them he will also consult with senior ministers.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister praised the efforts of state governments working together with the Center in the fight against the pandemic. “The country has witnessed a constructive and positive policy through the union of all sectors of politics to present a united front in this battle,” Prime Minister Modi said.

The Prime Minister also praised the sense of belonging, discipline, dedication and commitment with which each and every citizen is contributing to this effort, whether it is to follow social distancing, Janta Curfew or closure.

Prime Minister Modi, while underlining the impact of the emerging situation as evidenced by resource constraints, also said that India has been among the few nations that controls the rate of spread of the coronavirus so far.

Time to mask yourself and stay safe: join TOI’s #MaskIndia campaign

However, he warned that the situation continues to change continuously and one needs to remain vigilant at all times.

Modi stressed that the situation in the country is similar to a “social emergency”. “The country has been forced to make difficult decisions and must remain vigilant,” he added.

He said that several state governments, district administrations and experts have requested the extension of the closure phase that ends on April 14.

The Prime Minister noted that in these changing circumstances, the country should simultaneously try to achieve a change in its work culture and work style. “The government’s priority is to save each and every life. Although the country faces serious economic challenges as a result of COVID-19, the government is committed to overcoming them,” he emphasized during the video conference.

Senior government officials present at the meeting made detailed presentations on the steps being taken to meet emerging challenges, including the state of benefit-sharing under Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana.

In addition to Azad and Pawar, others who attended the virtual meeting included Ram Gopal Yadav (Samajwadi Festival), Satish Misra (Bahujan Samaj Festival), Chirag Paswan (Lok Janshakti Festival), TR Baalu ​​(Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam), Sukhbir Singh Badal (Shiromani Akali Dal), Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Janata Dal-United), Pinaki Mishra (Biju Janata Dal) and Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena).

The leaders of the room thanked the Prime Minister for the meeting, thanked the timely measures taken by him and said that the whole country is united behind him during the crisis.

Leaders also spoke about increasing the health and morale of health workers, increasing testing facilities, the need to help smaller states and UTs, and addressing the challenges of hunger and malnutrition. They also discussed economic and other policy measures to boost the country’s capacity in this battle against the pandemic.

The prime minister thanked the leaders for their constructive suggestions and comments, adding that their commitment to helping the government in this battle reaffirms the country’s democratic foundations and the spirit of cooperative federalism.

(With contributions from agencies)

