News Broadcasting Body ‘Deplores’ Sonia Gandhi’s Suggestion to Ban Government Media Ads | India News

NEW DELHI: The Association of News Broadcasters (NBA) on Tuesday “deeply regretted” Sonia Gandhi’s suggestion to impose a ban on media announcements by the government and PSUs for two years, saying the call from the President of Congress was “highly demoralizing” for media personnel.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of Congress Sonia Gandhi made several suggestions to fight Covid-19, including the imposition of a “total ban on advertisements in the media (print and online) by part of the government and public companies (PSU) for a period of two years. ”

The NBA strongly deplores the suggestion by the president of Congress to impose a total ban on media advertising, news broadcaster President Rajat Sharma said in a statement.

“At a time when media personnel, unafraid for their lives, are doing their national duty in spreading news about the pandemic, a statement like this from the President of Congress is very demoralizing,” he said.

On the one hand, there has been a drop in electronic media advertising revenue due to the recession, on the other hand, it is suffering financial blows due to the national blockade of all industries and businesses, Sharma said.

“In addition, news channels are spending a lot of security on their reporters and production staff. Suggesting a ‘total ban’ on PSU and government announcements is not only a bad time, it is highly arbitrary.” , said.

The NBA asks the President of Congress to withdraw his suggestion made to the Prime Minister about the “total ban” on media ads for two years in the interest of a “free and healthy medium,” according to the statement.

