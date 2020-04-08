Hydroxychloroquine Tablet – India’s largest producer of the game-changing hydroxychloroquine drug; has enough capacity | India Business News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: India is the largest maker of hydroxychloroquine, the antimalarial drug that’s touted as a “ game changer ” in the fight against COVID-19, and U.S. President Donald Trump is looking for it aggressively.

The country has the capacity to rapidly increase the production of hydroxychloroquine.

Days after he added the drug to the list of more than two dozen APIs that cannot be exported as officials manage how much it will take for the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, India agreed on Tuesday to lift the ban after it Trump will seek supplies for the United States.

India manufactures 70 percent of the world’s supply of hydroxychloroquine, according to the secretary general of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA), Sudarshan Jain.

The country has a production capacity of 40 tons of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) each month, which implies 20 tablets of 200 mg each. And since the drug is also used for autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, manufacturers have good production capabilities that can also be increased.

Ipca Laboratories, Zydus Cadila and Wallace Pharmaceuticals are the main pharmaceutical companies that manufacture HCQ in India.

Jain says production capacity is enough to meet current demand, and if the need arises, companies commit to increasing production.

Recently, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had placed an order for around 10 million crore of HCQ with the Ipca and Zydus Cadila laboratories.

The drug is not manufactured in developed countries like the USA. USA Due to non-existent malaria.

Hydroxychloroquine is very similar to chloroquine, one of the oldest and best-known antimalarial drugs, but with fewer side effects. It can be purchased without a prescription and is quite inexpensive.

But its purchase and use has been severely restricted since it was selectively used in the treatment of coronavirus due to its antiviral properties.

India sources the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) that is used to make HCQ from China and supplies so far have been consistent.

Up to 70 percent of all the APIs India needs to make medicines come from China.

After Trump declared that the United States could “retaliate” if India does not release stocks of the drug, Indian officials said exports of hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol will be allowed depending on the availability of stocks after complying with national requirements and existing orders.

Last month, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) partially lifted a three-year ‘import alert’ at the two Ipca plants to import the drug. Zydus Cadila also received an order from the United States.

Pharmaceutical industry officials said the country has sufficient stocks of HCQ and that the companies were ready to increase capacity to meet national and export requirements.

On March 25, India banned the export of HCQ and added it to a list of more than two dozen APIs that can no longer be exported.

India is the largest exporter of the drug.

Authorities said India would export the drug on a case-by-case basis after complying with all national requirements.

“The government has removed restrictions on 12 products and their formulations. Various scenarios are being evaluated and it will be an effort to meet both domestic demand and the export obligation for paracetamol and hydroxychloroquine,” Jain said.

The goal is to minimize speculative buying and hoarding in these difficult times and ensure balance in the distribution of patients and segments that need them, he added.

In a similar vein, the executive director of the Association of Drug Manufacturers of India (IDMA), Ashok Kumar Madan, said: “India needs around 24 million tablets per year as the date for all three indications: malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, it was being used. ”

India currently has an annual installed capacity of around 40 metric tons of hydroxychloroquine active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). With this capacity, “we can produce around 200 million 200mg tablets,” he added.

So this indicates that India currently has available capacity available. Now, “we have to see how much the country’s requirements for the drug would grow for both the treatment and prevention of COVID-19. The companies have already started increasing capacity.”

The main API manufacturers for the drug in the country are the drugs Zydus, Ipca and Mangalam. The main manufacturers of hydroxychloroquine formulations are Ipca, Zydus, Wallace Pharmaceuticals and Cipla, Madan said.

India exported hydroxychloroquine API in April-January 2019-20 period worth $ 1.22 billion. During the same period, exports of formulations made from hydroxychloroquine were $ 5.50 billion.



The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recommended that HCQ be used as a preventative medication for the high-risk group COVID-19.

It has also recommended the use of the drug for those involved in the care of ‘suspected or confirmed coronavirus cases and for asymptomatic household contacts of laboratory confirmed patients, in addition to healthcare workers involved in the treatment of COVID-19’ .

Ipca is the main manufacturer of medicines worldwide.

According to reports, each COVID-19 patient needs 14 tablets, so the 10 government-ordered crore pills can treat more than 71 lakh people.