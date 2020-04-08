Export of anti-malaria drugs: ‘The talks about the threat of Trump without foundation’ | India News

India Top Headlines

WASHINGTON: Talking about any retaliation by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, against India and its abandonment before such an alleged threat on the supply of pharmaceutical products is unfounded and unsuccessful, senior diplomats and Indian officials said Tuesday, amid a furious controversy over whether Washington is strong. arming New Delhi to relax its export ban on the anti-malaria drug Hydroxychloroquin, which Trump has characterized as a “game changer” in the fight against the coronavirus.

The controversy erupted after Trump misheard or misunderstood a question from a journalist who asked him if he was concerned about retaliation from other countries for his (Trump) decision to ban the export of American medical products, such as India’s decision. of banning the export of hydroxychloroquin, which the journalist evidently viewed as a response to the United States’ ban on the export of its medical products.

So was the exchange at the White House briefing.

Q: sir. Are you concerned about retaliation for your decision to ban the export of medical products, such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision not to export hydroxychloroquine to the United States and other countries?

Donald Trump: I don’t like that decision. I didn’t hear that that was his decision. I know it stopped it for other countries. Yesterday I spoke with him. We had a very good talk and we will see if that is or not. I would be surprised if it did because India is doing very well with the United States. For many years they have taken advantage of the United States in trade. So I would be surprised if that was your decision. You would have to tell me that. I spoke to him on Sunday morning, called him and said that we would appreciate it if he would let our supply out. If you don’t let it out, that would be fine. But of course there may be retaliation. Why wouldn’t there be?

But according to Indian officials who spoke in the background, New Delhi had already assured Washington that it would relax its export ban on contracted shipments by the time Trump spoke of retaliation IF India did not follow through on commitments, a formulation they say is unnecessary and unproductive. Considering the matter, it had already been resolved and Trump himself had spoken of India’s serious consideration of his request. Trump had also expressed his understanding of India’s own dilemma, saying, “India is long overdue. They also need a lot for their more than a billion people.”



However, critics of Prime Minister Modi and the ruling establishment in India pounced on Trump’s alleged threat to ridicule the government for withdrawing from the United States with the usual flood of cartoons and memes on how Modi supposed the complacency of the President of the States. United with the concentration of Namaste Trump in vain. Lost in all of this: Trump’s penchant for making flamboyant remarks in broken sentences and shattered syntax.

Incidentally, at the same briefing, the President of the United States rebuked the journalist who asked the question, ABC News White House correspondent Jonathan Karl as a “third-rate reporter.” Even his favorite Fox News scribes were not spared. “You should say congratulations, good job, instead of being so horrible the way you ask a question,” Trump told another journalist.

On Tuesday, White House press secretary and communications director Stephanie Grisham stepped down to become chief of staff and spokeswoman for First Lady Melania Trump, a job she previously held. Grisham did not hold a single press conference in the ten months that he was the president’s press secretary, apparently because Trump himself was on Twitter all the time and in person, so much so that some columnists have urged journalists to boycott his media sessions. press. because he simply uses it for propaganda and self-aggrandizement. Trump has bragged about the high television ratings his daily briefings receive.

