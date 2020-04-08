Coronavirus overview: developments in India and the rest of the world | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The central government is considering extending the national blockade beyond April 14 to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic following requests from various states and experts, government sources said. Meanwhile, the number of deaths in the country due to the coronavirus increased to 124 and the number of cases increased to 4,789, registering an increase of 508 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry.

Here are the best developments:



1 India

The joint secretary of the Union health ministry Lav Aggarwal said: “There is no decision to extend emergency shutdown so far (taken), please don’t speculate. “

so far (taken), please don’t speculate. “ India has decided to partially lift the ban on exporting hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug, paving the way for its supply to the US. USA And to other countries affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

An ICMR study found that a COVID-19 patient can infect 406 people in 30 days if preventive measures like blockade and social distancing are not implemented, the Union health ministry said.

Union Interior Minister Amit Shah has ordered authorities to take appropriate measures in coordination with state governments to prevent hoarding and black marketing of products during the 21-day shutdown.

The railway subsidiary IRCTC, which operates three private trains in the country, decided to suspend its services until April 30.

More than 22,000 government-run aid camps operate in 578 districts across the country to provide shelter and food to needy citizens during the 21-day national shutdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Center reported to the Supreme Court.

The central government has received more than 10,500 public complaints related to the coronavirus and instructions have been issued to all departments to ensure its priority elimination.

Religious centers and public places that have the potential to attract large gatherings will remain under close scrutiny regardless of whether the government extends the 21-day blockade or not.

two state

Uttar Pradesh: With six people testing positive for coronavirus, the number of cases in Uttar Pradesh increased to 314.

With six people testing positive for coronavirus, the number of cases in Uttar Pradesh increased to 314. Odisha Odisha reported her first death from COVID-19 when a 72-year-old man infected with coronavirus died. With this, the number of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 42.

Odisha reported her first death from COVID-19 when a 72-year-old man infected with coronavirus died. With this, the number of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 42. Kerala: Nine people tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala, bringing the total number of active cases to 263. The total number of COVID cases in the state has reached 336.

Nine people tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala, bringing the total number of active cases to 263. The total number of COVID cases in the state has reached 336. Delhi: The Delhi Prime Minister said that so far 523 coronavirus cases have been found in Delhi.

The Delhi Prime Minister said that so far 523 coronavirus cases have been found in Delhi. Gujarat A 52-year-old coronavirus positive patient died in a Surat hospital, bringing the death toll in Gujarat to 13.

A 52-year-old coronavirus positive patient died in a Surat hospital, bringing the death toll in Gujarat to 13. J&K: A 54-year-old man died of coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir, bringing the death toll to three and the total number of cases to 125.

A 54-year-old man died of coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir, bringing the death toll to three and the total number of cases to 125. Bihar: Two women from the Siwan district of Bihar tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 34.

Two women from the Siwan district of Bihar tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 34. Punjab: The state has reported 79 cases of coronavirus and seven deaths so far.

The state has reported 79 cases of coronavirus and seven deaths so far. Andhra Pradesh: The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh has reached 304.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh has reached 304. Haryana An additional 23 cases of Haryana’s COVID-19 were reported, bringing the total coronavirus case count in the state to 102.

An additional 23 cases of Haryana’s COVID-19 were reported, bringing the total coronavirus case count in the state to 102. Assam: A more coronavirus-positive person has been found in Assam, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 27.

A more coronavirus-positive person has been found in Assam, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 27. Karnataka: Twelve new positive cases of coronavirus were reported in the state, with a total of 175, including 4 deaths and 25 discharges / cured.

Twelve new positive cases of coronavirus were reported in the state, with a total of 175, including 4 deaths and 25 discharges / cured. Maharashtra: One hundred and fifty people tested positive for coronavirus infection in Maharashtra, bringing the number of COVID-19 patients in the state to 1,018.

One hundred and fifty people tested positive for coronavirus infection in Maharashtra, bringing the number of COVID-19 patients in the state to 1,018. Rajasthan: An additional 24 cases of COVID-19 were reported from Rajasthan, bringing the total number in the state to 325.

An additional 24 cases of COVID-19 were reported from Rajasthan, bringing the total number in the state to 325. Mizoram The Mizoram government is considering extending the ongoing 21-day blockade in the state after receiving an “informal suggestion” from a medical panel. Mizoram has so far reported a positive case of COVID-19.

The Mizoram government is considering extending the ongoing 21-day blockade in the state after receiving an “informal suggestion” from a medical panel. Mizoram has so far reported a positive case of COVID-19. Tamil Nadu: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu increased to 690 after 69 new cases were reported.