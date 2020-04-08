13,702: Andhra Pradesh police put exact number at Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi | Hyderabad News

India Top Headlines

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh police officers have helped put out an exact number of people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat 10-day gathering in Delhi in mid-March. According to a detailed analysis of the mobile tower, up to 13,702 people from all over the country attended the event and all of them are now considered risk-prone.Authorities say this gives an idea of ​​the enormous challenge they face, as now they will not only have to locate these people, but also trace their contacts and keep them isolated for 14 days.

Of the 13,702 people, up to 7,930 have been identified as high risk across the country, followed by 5,772 as moderate risk. Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Jharkhand, Telangana and Andhra top the list of the highest number of people who can transmit the virus.

AP police received an alert about the impending crisis when a brother-in-law of an elected representative in Guntur tested positive for Covid-19. They also identified another person from Chirala in the Prakasam district who attended the Delhi meeting. It also tested positive.

District collectors and police superintendents were immediately asked to collect information on who attended the program at Markaz Nizamuddin in Delhi. Sources with the Intelligence Bureau said that, together with the central agencies, a digital data analysis of all the people who had probably been exposed to the virus in Delhi was carried out using the mobile tower dump analysis.

“The deaths of some of the attendees in Telangana and Jammu Kashmir indicated that this was an Indian phenomenon. Tests targeting high-risk individuals yielded a large number of positive virus test results. They were moved to quarantine already His immediate family members and close contacts also received medical assistance, “said an IB official.

The data belonging to other states were transmitted through the central agencies.

“In addition to state governments, all other stakeholders, such as railways and airlines, are also being alerted so that those who traveled together with those who tested positive could receive medical assistance,” said a police officer.