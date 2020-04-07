India Top Headlines

Meeting in Kupwara today: Indian Army Special Forces commandos killed five terrorists after being launched by helicopters | India News

NEW DELHI: The five terrorists who had infiltrated through the Control Line were killed in extremely close combat by Army Special Forces (SF) commandos, which were launched by helicopters on the snowy heights of the Keran sector in Northern Kashmir.

But success in thwarting the largest infiltration attempt since snow began melting on mountain passes this year came at a huge cost, with five commandos from the elite 4 Para-SF battalion who lost their lives in the encounter at an altitude of around 10,000 -feet on Sunday.

They were identified as Subedar Sanjeev Kumar, Havildar Davendra Singh, and paratroopers Bal Krishan, Amit Kumar, and Chhatrapal Singh. While three of them were killed in action at the meeting site, as reported by TOI, the other two succumbed to their injuries at the Srinagar Hospital Military Hospital later.

Army sources said “Operation Randori Behak”, which also involved the use of helicopters and spy drones (unmanned aerial vehicles), was launched after the footprints of infiltrators in the Jumgund area near the LoC were observed on April 1st.

The anti-infiltration fence had been submerged by snow in the area, with all routes cut off amid the sharp ridge lines there. During the intense search operations, the terrorists were ‘contacted’ four times, but managed to escape, once by jumping off a ledge, “said a source.

With the help of images obtained from unmanned aerial vehicles, a few Para-SF squadrons were overtaken by helicopters in the area. At dawn on Sunday, the five-member squad led by Subedar Sanjeev Kumar inadvertently climbed a ledge (a protruding mass of hardened snow on the edge of a mountain precipice) while tracing new footprints left by the terrorists, the sources said. .

With the ledge collapsing under his weight, three of the five SF soldiers fell into a narrow and steep valley. “Luckily, the five terrorists hid in that particular ‘nullah’ … despite their fall, the three soldiers and the other two faced the terrorists practically at point-blank range in close combat.” said the source.

“The five terrorists were shot dead in the shooting. While three soldiers were killed in action at the scene, the other two succumbed to their injuries after being flown to the hospital. Melee combat can be measured by the fact that the soldiers and terrorists were found two or three meters from each other at the site, “the source said.

