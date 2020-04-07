India coronavirus update: India reports 354 confirmed cases in last 24 hours, says government | India News

Sports

NEW DELHI: The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India increased to 4,789, according to data provided by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday. The death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 124, while 353 patients have been cured / discharged / migrated.

Worldwide, about 1.35 million have been infected with the death toll now rising to 74,807. Around 277,402 people have recovered worldwide.

Here’s a look at the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak in India and around the world:

Ministry of health announces insurance coverage for medical workers





The Union Ministry of Health said Tuesday that medical professionals who lose lives due to the coronavirus or while treating such patients will be covered by the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package insurance scheme.



Under the scheme, 22.12 lakh from public health care providers and community health workers will obtain insurance coverage of Rs 50 lakh.

The government classifies health facilities into 3 categories





On Tuesday, the Union Ministry of Health proposed to classify health facilities into three categories: COVID Care Center, COVID Dedicated Health Center and COVID Dedicated Hospital.



These dedicated COVID-19 facilities will have separate assigned areas for suspected and confirmed cases, and will ensure that the available hospital bed capacity is used only for moderate to severe cases of the infection, it said in a document. The ministry said that under no circumstances should mixing of suspected and confirmed cases be allowed.







Private Hospitals Urged to Report Covid-19 Patients



Delhi Police appealed on Tuesday to hospitals and nursing homes in the national capital, to inform the police or authorized hospitals COVID-19, in the event that they receive a patient with a positive coronavirus. MS Randhawa, the Delhi Police PRO, said there have been cases where private hospitals have not reported to the police. “It will be seen as a concealment of the facts and whoever violates it, legal action will be taken against them,” Randhawa said.

Government provides food grain packaging regulations to protect wheat producers



The government has relaxed the jute packaging rules to allow alternative packaging arrangements for food grains in a move to protect the interest of wheat producers amid the closure of jute factories during the shutdown. The Union Textiles Ministry said Tuesday that the limit for high-density polyethylene or polypropylene (HDPP / PP) has been increased to 2.62 lakh bales from the previous 1.80 lakh bales in order to protect the product. of wheat producers by providing alternative packaging. pants.

Kerala CM writes to her counterparts about the plight of nurses



Kerala Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sent letters to the chief ministers of Delhi and Maharashtra to ensure the safety of nurses from Kerala working in these states following reports of paramedical personnel affected by Covid-19. Vijayan said that 46 Kerala nurses in Mumbai were infected with the virus and that more than 150 nurses were under observation there. He also said that five nurses at the prestigious Delhi Cancer Institute have been confirmed with coronavirus and there were complaints about a lack of PPE across the country. He had also written to Prime Minister Modi and requested that interested state governments be advised to urgently investigate the protection provided to health personnel.

India to provide malaria drugs to all neighboring countries, says government



In view of the humanitarian aspects of the coronavirus pandemic, it was decided that India would license acetaminophen and hydroxychloroquine in appropriate amounts to all neighboring countries that depend on our capabilities, the foreign affairs ministry said. “We will also supply these essential medicines to some nations that have been particularly affected by the pandemic. Therefore, we would discourage any speculation about it or any attempt to politicize the matter,” the ministry added.

READ MORE

It’s always better to take extra precautions, tweets PM in support of TOI’s #MaskIndia campaign



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has endorsed Mask India’s The India campaign, which encourages people to cover their faces as they venture to stop the spread of the coronavirus. “It is always better to take that extra precaution. It will help you and those around you. I commend the @timesofindia group for this groundbreaking move. #IndiaFightsCorona,” the prime minister tweeted.

It is always better to take that extra precaution. I will help you and those around you. I praise the @timesofindia group … https://t.co/j7ds0uVXC1 – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1586244440000

40 reserved for going out on roads with candles



A case was recorded against 40 people in the Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh for defying closure rules and hitting the roads despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s request to light lamps indoors, police said Tuesday. ASP Arvind Kumar Mishra said that some people in Tulsipur Bazar hit the roads in large numbers. Noting this, an FIR has been registered against 40 people for violating the blocking rules, he said. On Monday, BJP Mahila Morcha District President Manju Tiwari was booked for allegedly shooting in the air on Sunday night. Tiwari was removed from her post with immediate effect.

Life-saving drugs should be available first to Indians: Rahul Gandhi



Congressman Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday that India must help all countries in their fight against the coronavirus, but that life-saving drugs must first be available to Indians. “Friendship is not about retaliation. India must help all nations in their time of need, but life-saving drugs must be available to Indians in large quantities first,” he said on Twitter.

Odisha forces her mouth and nose to be covered when leaving home



Odisha has become the first state in the country to make a face mask or the use of fabric in “at least two layers” mandatory for citizens when they leave home for any reason. The order will take effect from 7 am on April 9. In addition, he stated that COVID-19 is “assuming a serious threat to the health of the general public in the state” and that “the virus is believed to be spreading through the drops.”

Top air pollutants decreased by at least 50% in Delhi



With off-road vehicles and industries closed due to the ongoing blockade imposed to combat the coronavirus outbreak, the presence of significant air pollutants (PM2.5, PM10, and NOx) has been reduced by at least 50 percent in Delhi. The highest reduction in these three pollutants has been seen in Delhi. The other cities where SAFAR conducted a similar analysis were Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad. Environmentalists have said these figures prove that the highest air pollution is man-made.

Delhi government to conduct more than 1 lakh of COVID-19 tests



The Delhi government decided to conduct more than 1 lakh of COVID-19 tests in the city in the coming days, government sources said. The sources added that the tests would be done randomly in areas where more positive cases have been found. Large numbers of quarantine facilities are also being established.

Prepare for the “new normal”, draft business continuity plans, PM Modi tells ministers



Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised his ministers to prepare for a “new normal” after the shutdown, asking them to work to mitigate the economic impact of Covid-19 even when he said the country needed to prepare for a long battle with the disease. Modi said it was also essential to develop a strategy for emerging conditions, including a phased plan to slowly reopen activity outside of critical areas.

63% of Covid-19 deaths in India over 60



Those over 60 years old account for only 19% of coronavirus patients in India, but they account for 63% of deaths so far, and those with pre-existing health conditions are even more vulnerable. Of the rest, 30% of the deceased were between 40 and 60 years old and only 7% were under 40 years old. Up to 86% of deaths had conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, heart and kidney disease.

Part of the community spread at critical points: head of AIIMS



There may be some community spread of Covid-19 at critical points and these areas need to be closely monitored to prevent community transmission of the virus, AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria said Monday, even as new cases of coronavirus in the country they registered a slight fall and fell below 500 for the first time in the last five days.

The Bhilwara model can become a template for other severely affected states



The Covid-19 “ruthless” containment model adopted by Bhilwara from Rajasthan since he detected the first of his 27 positive cases on March 19 has been recognized by the Center as a potential template for states struggling with an outbreak of infections. There were two key conclusions from the review of strategies to combat the new coronavirus pandemic: aggressive containment as in Bhilwara and readiness in terms of expansion of hospitals and quarantine facilities.

More than 25,500 isolated Jamaat members across the country.



The government quarantined more than 25,500 Tablighi Jamaat members and their contacts across the country and sealed five villages in Haryana where some “foreign members” of this Islamic organization had remained. Residents of these villages were also quarantined, the government said on Monday.

WORLD

Johnson from the UK spends the night in the ICU



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent the night in the intensive care unit of a London hospital with the new coronavirus, but he is not on a respirator, a senior government minister said on Tuesday as the pressure on the government to release more details on Johnson’s condition. Johnson was admitted to St. Thomas’ Hospital on Sunday night, 10 days after he was diagnosed with COVID-19, the first major world leader to be confirmed to have the virus. He was transferred to the ICU on Monday after his condition worsened.

Bengal tiger born in the zoo in Mexico called Covid



At the Bio Zoo in the eastern state of Veracruz, Mexico, a Bengal tiger cub was born last month when the coronavirus was spreading like a forest fire, forcing half the world’s population to stay home and devastated to millions of companies, including the private zoo. The cub named Covid has given the zoo hope. Kitzia Rodríguez, a zoo veterinarian, said the cub was a gift and brought hope in desperate times of coronavirus. “It is a name of hope, of a virus that came to teach us how to take care of ourselves,” Rodríguez said. Covid was born big and strong weighing in at three healthy pounds.

Death toll from Swiss coronavirus rises to 641



The Swiss death toll from the new coronavirus reached 641, the country’s public health agency said Tuesday, rising from 584 people on Monday. The number of positive tests also increased to 22,242 people from 21,652 on Monday, he said.

Indonesia records highest daily increase



Indonesia confirmed 247 new coronavirus infections Tuesday, bringing the total to 2,738, a health ministry official said. Achmad Yurianto, the official, reported 12 more deaths, bringing the total to 221, while 204 people had recovered. More than 14,300 coronavirus tests have been performed.

Japan declares state of emergency



On Tuesday, Japan declared a state of emergency over an increase in coronavirus cases, intensifying efforts to contain the infections, but avoiding the strict blockades seen in other parts of the world. The measure allows governors of seven affected regions, including Tokyo, to ask people to stay inside and request that companies be closed. But many supermarkets and other stores will remain open, transportation will continue to function, and there are no enforcement mechanisms or penalties for those who do not comply with government requests. Pressure to declare an emergency had increased after Tokyo reported several days of record infections, with 143 new cases reported on Sunday.

Denmark seeks to begin gradual ease of blockade

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Monday night that her government planned to open schools for younger students up to class five first because the requirement to care for them represented a greater burden on society. The reopening is scheduled for April 15. He said that restaurants, bars and cafes would remain closed for now. Also churches, libraries, sports centers and shopping centers would remain closed until at least May 10. Denmark will maintain border controls in force and will ban meetings of more than 10 people at least until May 10.

US coronavirus deaths USA They go through a grim 10,000 milestone



Americans were notified Monday not to budge in the fight against the coronavirus, as a grim milestone of 10,000 deaths covered early signs of optimism about the outbreak’s trajectory. The United States has become one of the most affected nations in the world, with an increasing number of deaths and millions of people facing the possibility of economic ruin.

Bangladesh, Nepal expects increase



Across South Asia, home to a fifth of the world’s population, there is growing concern that the increase seen in other parts of the world will not escape. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina warned of a major outbreak this month. She said the garment industry will also have to remain closed as part of the shutdown until April 14. Bangladesh has reported 123 cases, including 12 deaths. Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, on the other hand, said the risks to the landlocked country sandwiched between India and China were increasing because people were not properly quarantining.

(With contributions from agencies)