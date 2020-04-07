Covid News 19 India: President, Prime Minister, MPs to take pay cut to fund government efforts to fight Covid-19 | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Monday passed an ordinance to cut members of Parliament’s (parliamentary) wages, allowances and pensions by 30 percent for one year and the amount will be used in the fight against the coronavirus.

The president, vice president and state governors have also voluntarily decided to take a cut in wages as social responsibility, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Read our coronavirus blog live for the latest news and updates.

In reporting to journalists, the minister said the cabinet passed an ordinance amending the Members of Parliament Wages, Allowances and Pensions Act of 1954, reducing allowances and pensions by 30 percent from April 1, 2020 for a year.

Coronavirus outbreak: full coverage

The money will go to the Indian Consolidated Fund, he added.

More about Covid-19

The Cabinet also approved the temporary suspension of the MPLAD (Member of Parliament for Local Area Development) funding scheme during 2020-21 and 2021-22, and the funds will be used to manage health services and the adverse impact of the pandemic. of Covid-19 in the country, he said.

