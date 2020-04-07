Covid-19: Center considering requests from states and experts to extend the blockade, say government sources | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Many state governments and experts are asking the central government to extend the coronavirus blockade across the country beyond April 14, and the Center is thinking in this direction, government sources said Tuesday.

However, sources did not say whether a final decision was made on the matter.

India is currently under the 21-day blockade since March 25, with only essential services exempted, to contain the rapidly spreading virus, which has claimed more than 75,800 lives and affected more than 13.5 lakh people in 183 countries.

