Covid-19: Center considering requests from states and experts to extend the blockade, say government sources | India News
However, sources did not say whether a final decision was made on the matter.
India is currently under the 21-day blockade since March 25, with only essential services exempted, to contain the rapidly spreading virus, which has claimed more than 75,800 lives and affected more than 13.5 lakh people in 183 countries.
“Many state governments and experts are asking the central government to extend the closure. The central government is thinking in this direction,” said a source.
The development comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked compatriots to be ready for a long battle against the coronavirus pandemic, and urged people not to feel tired or defeated while expressing confidence that the country will emerge victorious in its fight.