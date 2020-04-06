Decision to reopen schools on April 14: Minister of Human Resources | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Educational institutions will reopen only after a review of the coronavirus situation in the country when the closure period ends on April 14, Union Human Rights Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said on Sunday.

“The safety of students and teachers is of utmost importance to the government,” added Pokhriyal.

The minister said the government is prepared to ensure that there are no academic losses for students if schools and universities remain closed after April 14.

He added: “We have a plan in place for pending exams and evaluations once the closure is lifted.”

The 21-day closure in the country ends on April 14. There have been indications from the government that the shutdown cannot be extended.

However, classes at schools and universities were already suspended before the closure was announced.