Coronavirus overview: developments in India and the rest of the world | India News

Here are the best developments: 1 India Citizens must follow all government guidelines and practice social distancing to contain the spread of the coronavirus, President Ram Nath Kovind said on the eve of Mahavir Jayanti.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted top leaders from across the political spectrum, including Congresswoman Sonia Gandhi and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, to discuss the coronavirus outbreak.

The government has begun to resolve possible post-closure scenarios and is considering another booster injection to minimize the impact of the coronavirus and revive the economy, but has not yet been finalized.

More than 75,000 people in need, including migrant workers, have received food in 19,460 special food camps established across the country as a result of the blockade imposed to counter coronavirus pandemic, MHA said.

The government will make a decision on the reopening of schools and colleges on April 14 after reviewing the coronavirus situation in the country, the Union's human rights minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said.

Regional Air plane Deccan announced that it will cease operations until further notice and that all employees will be put on sabbatical without pay

The government is likely to allow national and international flight operations in India on a staggered basis after the 21-day blackout period that is scheduled to end on April 14.

The DRDO has authorized two samples of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) made in a Northern Railways workshop for its ability to block blood or body fluids, paving the way for production in rail units.

Delhi: The number of coronavirus cases rose to 503 and the number of deaths rose to seven in the national capital on Sunday, with 58 new cases and one death reported in one day.

Uttar Pradesh: The number of coronavirus patients in Uttar Pradesh increased to 276, an increase of 42 cases in the last day.

Andhra Pradesh: An additional 26 cases of coronavirus were reported in Andhra Pradesh, bringing the total number of cases to 252.

Uttarakhand: Four people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttarakhand, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 26.

Odisha: Two people tested positive for the new coronavirus in Bhubaneswar, bringing the number of pandemic cases in Odisha to 23.

Tamil Nadu: Up to 86 people, including 85 returnees from Delhi Tablighi Jamat, tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 571.

Haryana: With six more people testing positive for coronaviruses in the Nuh and Gurugram districts, the number of cases in Haryana increased to 76.

Kerala: Eight more cases of COVID-19 were reported by Kerala, four of whom attended the Tablighi Jamat congregation in Delhi and six people were cured. With this, the total number of people affected under treatment in the state has increased to 256.

J&K: Up to 14 new cases of the new coronavirus pandemic were detected in Kashmir, bringing the number of infections in Jammu and Kashmir to 106.

Punjab: A 69-year-old COVID-19 positive woman died in a private hospital in Ludhiana, bringing the number of coronavirus-related deaths in Punjab to six. Punjab has so far reported 68 cases of coronavirus.

Gujarat: A 61-year-old woman in a comorbid condition died of a coronavirus in Surat, bringing the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state to 11.

Rajasthan: The total number of confirmed coronavirus patients in Rajasthan has reached 210 with six new cases.

Karnataka: Seven new cases of coronavirus were confirmed, including five who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi, bringing the total number of patients in the state to 151.

Himachal Pradesh: A total of 13 positive coronavirus cases have been reported in Himachal Pradesh so far. Of these, six people had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event.

Maharashtra: The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra is 490, including 42 cured / discharged / migrated and 24 deaths.

World: More than 1.2 million cases, including 65,272 deaths, have been reported in 190 countries and territories around the world since the virus first emerged in China in December.

Spain saw its third consecutive daily decline in the number of people dying from the coronavirus pandemic, as the country recorded another 674 deaths on Sunday. The health ministry said total deaths were now 12,418.

The US has registered more than 312,245 coronavirus cases, the highest in the world, and more than 8,500 deaths, so far.

has registered more than 312,245 cases, the highest in the world, and more than 8,500 deaths, so far. The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan increased to 2,899 as the disease continued to spread steadily across the country.

Iran has said it will allow “low risk” economic activities to resume from April 11, as its daily rates of coronavirus infection decreased for the fifth consecutive day. So far, 3,603 have died in Iran and the total number of positive cases has risen to 58,226.

The Nepalese government has stepped up the blockade in western districts bordering India after two people who returned from India tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to nine.

NEW DELHI: The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in India is currently 4.1 days, but if the cases linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation had not happened, they would have been 7.4 days, said Sunday on Sunday. Ministry of Health. Meanwhile, the number of deaths from coronavirus rose to 83 and cases rose to 3,577 in the country, according to the Ministry of Health.