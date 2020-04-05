TTD Jeeyar Swamy condemns reports of sacrilege at the Tirumala temple | Amaravati News

India Top Headlines

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Jeeyar Swamy condemned reports of sacrilege in the Tirumala temple and stressed that some mischievous elements working from within the temple were responsible for spreading lies from which the food offerings extended to Lord Venkateswara were reduced and the Religious rituals were also straying, since the world-famous Tirumala temple was closed for pilgrim worship on March 20.According to reliable sources, it was learned that one of the chief priests of the Tirumala temple, recently reinstated on the recommendation of the Andhra Pradesh state government, informed Prime Minister YS Jaganamohan Reddy that food offerings (Naivedyams) to Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala temple , was reduced to less than 25% of the total prescribed dittam (royal offerings). The chief priest, who also functions as an Agama advisor for TTD, also complained that Devasthanams officials were persecuting the archakas in the Tirumala temple to hastily complete religious rituals.In response to the allegations, TTD’s Pedda Jeeyar Swamy condemned them for being absolutely groundless and clarified that all food offerings extended to Lord Venkateswara are according to the prescribed ‘Dittam’ and were not reduced at all. And there are no deviations in the conduct of the rituals either.“Since the holy philosopher Sri Ramanujacharya established Jeeyar mutt and established the code of worship to be practiced according to the Vaikhanasa Agama ruling in the 11-12th century, successive Jeeyars have been overseeing and ensuring that temple rituals ordained by Sri Ramanujachary are strictly adhered to the Tirumala temple, to this day. There is not a shred of truth in the accusations that the priests are being persecuted by officials to quickly end the temple rituals, “stressed swamida Pedda Jeeyar of the TTD.“The naivedyams (food offerings) also continue to extend to Lord Venkateswara according to the prescribed ‘Dittam’ and have not been reduced as alleged. Today, when several homeless and destitute people are deprived of food because of a confinement due to coronavirus, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is distributing free food to 50,000 people every day in Tirupati, so where is the question of the temple body reducing naive yams to the Lord Himself, “Sadagopa Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamy questioned.“Following the closure of the Tirumala temple for the worship of pilgrims to prevent the Covid-19 outbreak, TTD had suspended the production of prasadam intended to be distributed to visiting devotees. But, the naive yams to the Lord continue according to established procedures and agamas. Today, when there are no devotees visiting Tirumala, cooking more prasadams and wasting them when there are no takers, it will be considered a sin, to which we are against, “he stressed.Refuting all allegations made by a senior priest, TTD’s Jeeyar reiterated that today, TTD has performed two consecutive Yagams and is also performing all daily / weekly / annual rituals at the Tirumala temple according to prescribed agama practices, to appease Lord Venkateswara, seeking his divine intervention to save humanity from the global coronavirus pandemic and revive the worship of pilgrims in the Tirumala temple as soon as possible.