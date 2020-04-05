Policemen attacked for objecting to mosque crowds in UP cities | Agra News

India Top Headlines

AGRA / KANPUR: A police team patrolling in a minority-dominated area of ​​Aligarh was reportedly thrown with stones when he opposed a group of 25 people offering prayer in a mosque on Thursday night, even as the country observed a closing.

The mosque cleric and two other people were arrested and sent to jail, police said.



According to police, a patrol team found a group of 25 people offering ‘namaz’ at the Takia mosque in the Banigar Devi area of ​​Aligarh. When police officers advised them to disperse and offer prayers in their homes to maintain social distance, stones were thrown at them, an officer said.

The officer of the Pankaj Srivastava circle told TOI: “Two policemen were injured.”

In Kannauj, too, a group of Namazis, who had gathered in a house in the town of Qaziyan to offer prayers on Fridays in defiance of closure rules, attacked and injured police and local intelligence unit staff when they said that the meeting vacated the facilities.

In the city of Palia, in the Lakhimpur district, some devotees misbehaved with the police when asked about offering Friday prayers in groups at a mosque. On Wednesday, a deputy inspector and a police officer were injured after being attacked by a group of villagers in Muzaffarnagar.

In the context of such attacks, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has now ordered the police to take strict measures under the National Security Law against those who attack police and other officials.

