Light a candle, Diya: when India was lit during the coronavirus blockade | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Citizens across the country lit diyas, candles, and lit their mobile lights and torches on Sunday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for a 9-minute blackout to dispel the “darkness” spread by the coronavirus.

When the clock struck nine o’clock at night, the lights went out in most houses and people gathered on the balconies, turning on moving lights while some lit candles and candles.

Firecrackers also exploded and conch shells were voiced to express a collective resolve to destroy the gloom created by the pandemic.

PM Modi lit a lamp after turning off all the lights at his residence on Sunday night, joining the country on the way to mark struggles against the coronavirus.

PM tweeted a Sanskrit shloka which means: “Greetings in the light of the lamp which brings auspiciousness, health and prosperity, which destroys hostile feelings; greetings in the light of the lamp.”

शुभं करोति कल्याणमारोग्यं धनसंपदा ।शत्रुबुद्धिविनाशाय दीपज्योतिर्नमोऽस्तुते॥ https://t.co/4DeiMsCN11 – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1586102646000

Prime Minister @narendramodi lights a lamp, the nation responds to his call: “# 9pm9minutes” 9pm9minute # 9baje9mintues … https://t.co/P8zaAvfpR1 – The Times of India (@timesofindia) 1586103624000

“President Kovind with the First Lady and family members joined their fellow citizens in demonstrating collective solidarity and positivity by lighting candles. He expressed his gratitude to all Indians for showing resolve and resistance in the fight against COVID-19.”

President Kovind with the First Lady and family members joined their fellow citizens in mass demonstrations … https://t.co/5NtAMhBURc – President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) 1586102377000

In Chennai, people formed the map of India by lighting earth lamps, while in Lucknow, Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath lit earth lamps to form an ‘Om’ in his residence.

People in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, turned off the lights in their houses and lit ground lamps at 9 p.m.

Gujarat: People turned off the lights in their houses and lit ground lamps in Ahmedabad. Prime Minister Modi … https://t.co/yHWNzShMcy – ANI (@ANI) 1586100631000

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also turned off all the lights in his residence and lit the ground lamps in response to Prime Minister Modi’s call.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu turns off all the lights in his residence and turns on ground lamps. PM had appealed to … https://t.co/qcb7MOKLYg – ANI (@ANI) 1586101229000

Several Union ministers and other politicians also participated in the exercise.

Union Interior Minister Amit Shah also lit earth lamps at his residence.

Delhi: Interior Minister Amit Shah lights ground lamps after turning off all the lights in his residence. PM had appealed … https://t.co/3scTFnSiEg – ANI (@ANI) 1586101559000

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar turned off all the lights in his residence and turned on the ground lamps.

West Bengal: Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar turns off all the lights in his residence and turns on ground lamps. The PM had appealed … https://t.co/kN3DSBIUCZ – ANI (@ANI) 1586101157000

Prime Minister Modi’s mother, Heeraben, also lit an earth lamp after turning off all the lights at his Gujarat residence.

Gujarat: Mother of Prime Minister Modi, Heeraben, lights a ground lamp after turning off all the lights in her residence. India s… https://t.co/1g176M6mAJ – ANI (@ANI) 1586102406000

आज पूरे देश ने अपनी सामूहिक संकल्प शक्ति का परिचय देकर अंधकार से प्रकाश की तरफ़ जाने का संदेश दिया है। मैंने भी ९ ब… https://t.co/silBhncO6L – Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) 1586101413000

“At home, lighting diyas for a few moments of mindfulness and thinking about our community, even as we work day and night as a single nation”

At home at 9 p.m.: turning on diyas for some moments of mindfulness and thinking about our community, even as we work day and … https://t.co/nRDsMaP0MB – Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) 1586102555000

Some celebrities also joined the country to show solidarity in the fight against the rapidly spreading pandemic COVID-19, lighting lamps and candles.

Sachin Tendulkar thanked the sanitation workers for their selfless service and posted a photograph where everyone was holding a candle.

My family and I thank the disinterested #SanitationWarriors who clean our surroundings and hospitals, disinfecting a… https://t.co/9WEeL1HQZB – Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 1586102787000

Saina Nehwal, who recently joined the BJP, said she is proud of the country. “We are fighting a lot with Coronavirus and I am sure that we will come out as winners”

🙏🙏🙏 # 9pm9minutes https://t.co/PrgZP3zCWD – Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) 1586100524000

Bollywood actors, including Akshay Kumar, Arjun Rampal, Kriti Sanon, and Raveena Tandon, lit candles in their homes to show solidarity with citizens across the country.

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Arjun Rampal, Kriti Sanon and Raveena Tandon lit candles in their homes, following P … https://t.co/qpSsooBiOy – ANI (@ANI) 1586105302000

Lata Mangeshkar shared a photo of her lighting a diya.

नमस्कार. माननीय प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्रभाई मोदी जी के आवाहन पर आओ सब मिलकर दिया जलाए .. @ narendramodi… https://t.co/a4BJpchn6N – Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) 1586101069000

Sharing a photo with his wife Latha, superstar Rajinikanth tweeted, “#StayHomeStaySafe #Solidarity #Unity #IndiaFightsCoronavirus.”

#StayHomeStaySafe #Solidarity #Unity #IndiaFightsCoronavirus 🙏🏻 https://t.co/4LSSsfpVFa – Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) 1586102354000

People were also seen standing at their front door in response to the PM’s call and the lighting of diyas. However, in some parts of the country, people also crack cookies.

Residents of a society in Central Chennai also turned off the lights in their houses.

Tamil Nadu: Residents of a society in Central Chennai have turned off the lights in their houses, following the call of … https://t.co/inFe2jknWk – ANI (@ANI) 1586100805000

People in a residential building in Bhubaneswar chanted ‘Gayatri Mantra’ after lighting ground lamps.

# CLOCK Odisha: People in a residential building in Bhubaneswar chanted ‘Gayatri Mantra’ after lighting the ground lamp … https://t.co/WmLWh3C3UF – ANI (@ANI) 1586103720000

In the prime minister’s appeal to the nation, the Indian army lit candles and diyas at advanced points along the line of control. The army remains a … https://t.co/GVgLNjeEHq – ANI (@ANI) 1586106063000

The prime minister on Friday urged people to turn off the lights in their homes and light mobile phone lamps, candles or torches for nine minutes at 9 p.m. on April 5 to show the country’s “collective resolve” to overcome

coronavirus.

This is the second time

Modi He has tried to rally people amid the ongoing blockade.

On March 24

Modi announced a 21-day blockade across the country from March 25 to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, claiming that social distancing was the only way to deal with the deadly virus.

