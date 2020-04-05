Latest announcement by PM Modi: at 9 pm on Sunday, turn off the lights, turn on the diyas | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: About halfway through the 21-day national shutdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a nine-minute blackout at 9 p.m. Sunday and urged people to use candles, candles and moving torches to demonstrate solidarity and reiterate a collective resolution to counterattack. The challenge posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.The brief broadcast of the Prime Minister’s video message on Friday morning aimed to keep public morale on the rise with Modi emphasizing collective action and urging people to stay the course. Approaching people who are irritated by the confinement and monotony, he said: “We are confined in our own homes and we may have doubts about how one can win this fight. But none of us is alone. The collective force of 130 Crore Indians is with each of us. “He added that turning on the lamps on Sunday will help rearm the resolve to prevail against the coronavirus.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to assure the people, particularly the poor, that their tribulations will end. “In the midst of the darkness that is spreading over the crown pandemic, we must continually progress toward light and hope. We must continually strive to lead those most affected, our poor brothers and sisters, from despair to hope and from uncertainty to certainty. We must defeat the deep darkness of the crisis, ”said Modi.

In the “we-are-in-this-together” video message on the ninth day of the shutdown, the prime minister focused on the importance of collective power, as well as the need to demonstrate it for the battle against the pandemic. Referring to the massive response to his call for solidarity for doctors, paramedics and others on the front line, he said: “On March 22, the country realized that we are united in this fight. It is important that in this long struggle, we continue to feel and experience the power of the collective in its colossal splendor. Renew the spirit, outline the objective and illuminate the path to achieve it ”.

“And that is why this Sunday, April 5, we all together must challenge the darkness propagated by the crisis of the crown, introducing it into the power of light. On this April 5, we must awaken the superpower of 130 Indian crore. We must take the super resolution of 130 crore Indians to even greater heights, ”he said.

As in his previous speeches on the coronavirus situation, the prime minister stressed the need for social estrangement and being at home, saying he was the only “Ram baan (Ram arrow)” to defeat the spread of the disease. He stressed that stopping the pandemic was everyone’s fight and would need continued adherence to the blocking rules. “You do not have to go out on the roads or streets. The rules of social distancing must be observed in all circumstances, since it is our only option, the perfect option, against the virus,” he said.

He urged people to turn off all lights in their homes and stand on balconies or doors with candles, pendants, or mobile lanterns to illuminate the common purpose of fighting the pandemic. “Turn off all the lights in your homes, stand on your doors or on your balconies, and light candles or moving candles, torches, or lanterns for nine minutes,” Modi urged.

However, the prime minister’s speech was criticized by opposition leaders, who argued that many overlays of number 9 were inspired by Hindu astrology and that his comments lacked substantial guarantees. But the prime minister said the exercise would make everyone realize that no one was alone and that 130 Crore Indians were bound by a common resolution.

He added that the act of solidarity should not mean overcrowding. “However, I have one more prayer in this regard, that no one should meet or meet anywhere while participating in this program. Do not go out on the roads, lanes or in your localities, do it at the door or on the balconies of your homes. You should never cross the “lakshman rekha” of social distancing, “Modi said, apparently a reference to procession cases on March 22 when he called for a five-minute applause for medical professionals.

Recalling that the way in which people had expressed their gratitude to all those who fought against the coronavirus on March 22 has been replicated by many countries, Modi said: “Whether it be the curfew of the people, the sound of the bells , clapping hands or noisy dishes – they have all made the nation realize its collective strength in these trying times. ”