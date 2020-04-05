India Coronavirus cases: 1,023 cases of Covid-19 with links to Tablighi Jamaat reported from 17 states: Government | India News
“So far 1,023 positive cases epidemiologically linked to Tablighi Jamaat have been found in 17 states,” health ministry official Luv Agarwal said at a press conference here. The states / TU concerned are Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, UP, Rajasthan, J&K, Assam, Karnataka, Andaman & Nicobar, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Maharashtra, Himachal, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh and Jharkhand.
“So, among all the Covid-19 cases that have come so far, almost 30% are linked to a place where we couldn’t understand and manage it,” Agarwal said, stressing the importance of ensuring strict efforts at all levels, as well as coordinated action
Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry has said that around 22,000 Tablighi workers and their contacts have been located across the country and quarantined so far in a massive containment effort.
Joint Secretary of the Interior Ministry, Punya Salila Srivastava, said Saturday that the Interior Ministry control room operated 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with around 200 NDRF staff and central armed police forces, to solve all problems at ground level in coordination with state governments and administrations of the Union territory.