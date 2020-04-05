Coronavirus: more than 1500 participated in a party organized by a family whose 11 members tested positive in the Morena district of MP | Bhopal News

India Top Headlines

BHOPAL: More than 1500 people have participated in the party organized by the family whose 11 members tested positive for coronavirus in the Morena district of Madhya Pradesh.

Authorities confiscated a newspaper from the patients’ home on Saturday where the names of all the guests were written. The newspaper is being analyzed and teams have been sent to the five blocks whose people were invited.

In Morena, a couple tested positive on Thursday. Of the 2, the male member had recently returned from Dubai. On Friday, district collector Priyanka Das said: “10 new positive patients were found and they are all members of the same couple’s family. It includes the brother and sister-in-law of the first positive patient and 8 children of the couple. The youngest children are under 10 years old and the oldest is around 13 years old. ”

Dr RC Badil, Cheif’s medical and health officer, said: “On Friday night we learned that the patient who had come from Dubai after her mother’s death had organized a funeral feast in which 1500 had participated and 2000 people from five-block towns. ”

“This happened on March 20, according to the orders issued so far, no function in which more than 50 people participated, but many people participated in it. He was reluctant to provide information, but when pressing, he reported on a diary containing guest list. He has recovered from his home in the afternoon. We are looking at it. Meanwhile, teams have been dispatched to the five blocks. And in some villages people go out alone. They are quarantined in the hospital and those without symptoms they would be isolated at home, “he said.

