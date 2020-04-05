Coronavirus: Modi talks to former presidents, PM, Sonia and other leaders | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to several leaders, including his predecessor Manmohan Singh, the head of Congress Sonia Gandhi and former President Pranab Mukherjee, on Sunday about the situation emerging from the new coronavirus pandemic.

Sources said Modi also convened several leaders, including Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, MK Stalin of DMK, and Shiromani Akali Dal leader, Parkash. Singh Badal.



Modi spoke to former President Pratibha Patil and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda to discuss issues related to the deadly COVID-19 (coronavirus disease).

The prime minister will also interact with the leaders of various political parties by video conference on Wednesday.