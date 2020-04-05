Coronavirus latest updates: death toll rises to 75, total cases rise to 3,072 | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The total number of coronavirus cases rose to 3,072, including 75 deaths on Saturday when the Union Health Ministry said 525 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours in India. The government said that of the total number, 213 people have recovered or been discharged.

Here’s a look at the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak in India and around the world:

CRPF DG is quarantined after indirect contact with COVID-19 positive physician





CRPF chief A P Maheshwari was quarantined after having indirect contact with a paramilitary force doctor, who had tested positive for coronavirus, authorities said.



“The Director General had indirect contact with the officer and, according to protocol, he is observing quarantine,” said CRPF spokesman DIG Moses Dhinakaran.

New York continues to record the highest number of daily deaths





New York State, the epicenter of the

coronavirus pandemic in the US The US has recorded a staggering 630 deaths from COVID19 in a 24-hour period, the most deaths in a single day, as the total number of deaths the state crossed over 3,500.



Governor Andrew Cuomo, in his daily COVID-19 briefing on Saturday, said the deaths in the state saw an “all-time increase” to 3,565 as of April 4 from 2,935 on April 3.



Coronavirus Cases in New York State now number 113,704, out of the country’s 2.87,216 total.

Prime Minister Modi will chair the Cabinet meeting on Monday and the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday





Amid the national closure due to the coronavirus outbreak, a meeting of the council of ministers will be held on Monday through a videoconference chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



This is perhaps the first time in the country’s history that a meeting of the council of ministers will be held via videoconference.



The cabinet meeting will be followed by a cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Both meetings will be chaired by the prime minister, the sources said.

The number of victims of COVID-19 increases to 75, the cases increase to 3,072

With the increase of 525 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the highest spike in a day, the total number of positive cases of coronavirus has risen to 3,072 in India, the Union health ministry said on Saturday. The ministry said as many as 75 deaths have been reported, including 12 since Friday, adding that 213 people have recovered or been discharged.

Intensive care virus cases in Italy decline for the first time





Italy saw its first fall in patients who received intensive care for the coronavirus that killed 15,362 people in the country and put the health system under great pressure.



“This is very important news,” the head of the civil protection service, Angelo Borrelli, told reporters about the drop from 4,068 to 3,994 intensive care patients in the last 24 hours. “Allow our hospitals to breathe,” he said.

There is still no final decision on the resumption of services: railways





Railways said Saturday that a final decision on restoring rail services has yet to be made and that a decision will be made in a few days.



The statement comes amid rail zones preparing action plans to resume services beginning April 15 after passenger trains were suspended for 21 days during the shutdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.



“Train services will have to be resumed only with the specific approval of each train by the Railroad Board. Suggestions for phased planning should be given to the Railroad Board,” an official said.

PM directs officials to ensure sufficient availability of essential medical equipment





Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of several empowered groups established to respond to the coronavirus threat on Saturday and instructed officials to ensure sufficient availability of all essential medical equipment, including personal protective equipment, masks, gloves and ventilators. .



In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister’s Office said Modi reviewed readiness across the country regarding hospital availability, adequate isolation and quarantine facilities, as well as disease surveillance, testing and care training. critics.

Coronavirus has spread to 30% of districts in India.



The management of Covid-19 will be more difficult for the authorities since SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes it, has spread to 30% of the country’s districts. Data from the Union Ministry of Health show that the government has been able to determine cases in 211 of the country’s 720 districts, and some large states report that more than 60% of the districts are infected, while many have more than 30% .

The government advises people to wear homemade facial covers in public places



The government on Saturday issued a notice urging people to wear hand-made protective face and mouth covers to prevent the spread of new coronaviruses. In its advice, the government emphasized the need to maintain social distancing and proper hygiene to avoid infection, and suggested that people should wear homemade facial covers, which are also a good method of maintaining personal hygiene.

You can extend the closure, says the health minister; Maharashtra sees 67 new cases, toll 26



In one day, 67 cases of Covid -19 were reported in the state, of which 80% or 53 cases were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and 43 from the city itself, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that The national closure, which ends on April 14, may extend in some parts of Maharashtra, especially in cities like Mumbai, where the number of cases is high. Tope said this was his personal opinion.

Global companies pledge not to lay off staff



Several global companies, most with a large presence in India, have assured employees that there will be no insignificant or insignificant layoffs as the Covid-19 outbreak and blockade continue. Some have made a 90-day promise without layoff. Others have ended all layoffs this year. A few are protecting jobs by cutting new hires.



French coronavirus deaths reached 6,508 on deadliest day



France reported that it is the deadliest day on Friday as the number of deaths in the country’s hospitals increased. It also included more nursing home deaths. Still, daily intensive care admissions fell for the fourth day, adding to signs that blockade measures in Europe may be helping to control the outbreak.

The Center grants Rs 17,000cr to the states to face the coronavirus crisis



While the Interior Ministry approved an early release of Rs 11,092 crore to all states under the State Fund for Disaster Risk Management (SDRMF), in line with the guarantee given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the CM on Thursday, the Finance Ministry said that Rs 6,195 crore was transferred because of “income deficit subsidies”.

Mega Cash Transfer in Battle Covid-19



The government launched one of the largest cash transfer schemes in history on Friday, including the deposit of more than Rs 30 billion in the account of women account holders Jan Dhan, as well as Rs 5 billion in Linked accounts of eight crore poor households with LPG connections provided under ‘Ujjwala’.

