Coronavirus cases in India: More than 1,000 infected Tablighi Jamaat members account for 30% of all cases in India | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Up to 1,023 positive Covid-19 cases found in 17 states have been traced back to the Jamaigh Tablighi in Delhi, accounting for 30% of all cases in India, the health ministry said.Referring to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation that was held last month in the Nizamuddin Markaz, the joint secretary of the health ministry, Lav Agarwal, said that about 30% were linked to “this particular place”, which he said could not be managed.Coronavirus outbreak: full coverageAgarwal said the government’s “proactive, preventive and gradual” response had ensured that the doubling of Covid-19 cases in India was less compared to other countries. The Tablighi incident resulted in a spike that was not consistent with the trend line. However, with no room for complacency, a mistake meant going back to square one, he added.

The Interior Ministry control room, along with state administrations, has launched a massive effort to track down Tabilighi members, including hundreds of foreigners, who were in the Markaz in numbers that violated Delhi government restrictions to religious gatherings. The Center also remained concerned about reports of some Tablighi members at medical centers misbehaving with female nursing staff, and senior government sources said their conduct was under surveillance.

More about Covid-19

The government said 22,000 Tablighi members and their contacts related to the religious event had been quarantined and many others were being tracked.

“Massive efforts are underway in 17 states that have reported cases related to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation,” said Joint Secretary of the Interior Ministry Punya Salila Srivastava.

The 17 states (and Union territories) are the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu , Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

The Tablighi Jamaat held two conferences last month and large numbers of members remained locked up even after a national closure was ordered.

“It is a daily battle for us. As soon as the cases came to light, contact tracing begins and is an ongoing process. We face a new challenge, even if a case is hidden, ”said Agarwal in an apparent reference to the Tablighi Jamaat incident.

The health ministry has so far confirmed 2,902 cases of Covid-19 in the country, saying that cases have increased by 601 since Friday. Additionally, 68 deaths have been reported, including 12 since Friday.