Mumbai blockade: You can extend the blockade in Maharashtra, says the health minister; State sees 67 new cases, toll 26 | Mumbai News

MUMBAI: In one day, 67 cases of Covid -19 were reported in the state, of which 80% or 53 cases were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and 43 from the city itself, Health Minister Rajesh Tope He said the national shutdown, which ends on April 14, may be extended in some parts of Maharashtra, especially in cities like Mumbai, where the number of cases is high. Tope said this was his personal opinion.

The state also confirmed six deaths: four from the Mumbai metropolitan region, which rose to 26. It was also learned that Dharavi, 56, who died on Wednesday, had contacted a group that had attended the Tablighi Jamaat. Congregation in Delhi.

He said the decision would take into account the number of cases in the state and selected cities at the time. “The blockade in cities like Mumbai may not be fully lifted on April 14. It may extend for a few weeks,” he noted.

On Friday, the state recorded six deaths, bringing the number to 26. The state count reached 490 cases, of which more than 50% (278) are from Mumbai alone.

The state’s count has more than doubled in the past four days. The number of positive cases on March 30 was 220, with 10 deaths.

Of the six new deaths reported by the state on Friday, four were from MMR and one from Pune and Jalgaon. Of these six deaths, four were previously reported by TOI. Those who were not informed were one from Jalgaon and one from Badlapur.

Eleven CISF personnel posted at the Mumbai airport have tested positive. While 5 tested positive on Thursday and are in Kasturba Hospital, 6 among those quarantined at MGM Hospital in Kamothe tested positive on Friday.

It was also learned that the 56-year-old Dharavi man, claimed by Covid-19 on Wednesday, had come into contact with a group of people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi in mid-March. Five women who arrived in the city on March 22 from the Markaz had stayed in his apartment and he had interacted with them, authorities said.

The Jalgaon patient who died Friday was a 63-year-old man who was in contact with other positive patients in Jalgaon. He was diabetic, had hypertension, and had undergone angioplasty a month ago. He succumbed in a government hospital.

Badlapur’s reported death was of a woman admitted to a private hospital. She had been bedridden for a time with complications like hypertension and a fractured spine; she had no travel history.

Among other deaths reported by the state on Friday was that of a 68-year-old Vasai man with no travel history, who died Thursday at a private hospital in Nalasopara. He was admitted to a private clinic on March 29 after he complained of chest pain. Residents of the building where he lived were quarantined and the area closed. The other deaths previously reported by TOI were from a 62-year-old Saki Naka man who died at his home on Tuesday. The man had a history of cough, fever, and gastritis. Another death was from a 65-year-old Malwani resident who had a history of kidney problems. He passed away at the Bal Thackeray Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari.

Mumbai reported 43 cases on Friday, including 14 cases that tested positive in the metropolis between March 24-30.

A young couple from the MHB neighborhood in Gorai, Borivli, tested positive on Friday, causing panic in the neighborhood, which houses nearly 80 families. The wife showed symptoms of Covid-19, after which she underwent a series of tests in a private clinic. Civic authorities sent her and her husband to Bhabha hospital, former corporate Shivanand Shetty said. The area has been closed.

Local residents said the state administration’s decision to relocate more than 30 families from Mahul, near Chembur, to a transit camp near the MHB neighborhood may have exacerbated the problem for locals. “There was no need for the authorities to relocate 30 families,” MNS officials Prasad Kulapkar and Shetty said.

A family of three, including a child, in Charkop were found to be suspects. A BEST employee has been detected positive, sounding the alarm bells for the company, and officials have stepped up precautionary measures, especially for 5,500 drivers and drivers who transport essential services employees daily. The positive employee works as a foreman in BEST’s electricity supply division in the island city.

About 10 new cases were detected from outside Mumbai. After a 66-year-old Kalyan man tested positive, the KDMC health team sent his five family members, including a six-month-old grandson and another six-year-old grandson, to a private hospital in Mumbai on Friday. for a test. The other three members were his wife, son, and daughter-in-law.

Sources said the 66-year-old man had no travel history, but had been in his village in Jalgaon, from where he had returned to Kalyan on March 6.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that so far more than nine lakh people in the state have been surveyed for symptoms under the state government’s cluster containment action plan.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Friday that vehicles seized from the roads without reason will be confiscated. “The government has repeatedly asked the public not to be on the streets for no reason. If they don’t listen, we have no choice, ”Deshmukh said.

