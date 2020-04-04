Is isolation the new normal? The | Opinion – analysis

Opinion

Solitary isolation or confinement used to be a punishment given to prisoners. But now it has become something that we accept as part of our daily life, thanks to the blockade.

These are conditions that we are imposing ourselves to survive an enemy that we cannot see, but that can attack us if someone from the largest social group has become infected and approaches us. We have to assume that they are all possible hosts of the virus. And then we have to arm ourselves with masks and gloves, and if possible keep the others at least six feet away. This further reinforces the hostility urban dwellers already feel when their familiar world of close proximity and interactive behavior collapses. The individual no longer works with a group for social good, and sees himself, alone, at war with the world.

As supply chains break, as the world faces a shortage of medicines, hospital beds, food, jobs, we return to the survival of the fittest, without the subtleties of civilized behavior. Now we have reached stage three of the psychological impact of the blockade: from shock, acceptance and mistrust. And it will be necessary to convince some people once again that the government will address their concerns.

We have already seen some of this aggression erupt as people feel they have to attack authority to survive. People are attacking doctors, hitting police officers, attacking anyone they think could destroy their already reduced universe. They are not “idiots” as some television channels call them, but they are really disturbed and increasingly insecure.

There are also other problems of social isolation that governments will have to solve. While many of us are fortunate enough to lock ourselves in our homes and survive, there are many who cannot, so you have to think carefully about what social isolation means to them. For example, the elderly, children, the physically and mentally ill, the disabled, the poor, street dwellers, the rural economy, daily gambling.

As we embrace this new normal, we often forget that there are large sections of society that cannot disconnect from the rest of us. This is a social order that was built on social dependency, not on the premise that all men and women are equal islands. What, in these circumstances, happens to the poorest of the poor, paraphrasing Mahatma Gandhi.

However, another serious impact of the blockade is how important Twitter, Facebook, Google, WhatsApp are becoming. We would be completely isolated if it weren’t for this virtual world. The danger is that (as we saw during the riots in Delhi) the hysteria can be accelerated through images and a constant barrage of information that is obtained unfiltered.

The virtual world is turning us into lonely machines that reach the unknown, without the comfort of a loving touch, or soft words whispered in our ears, even when we are sick or dying. That is the extreme wound Covid-19 has inflicted: the pain of dying alone with no one by your side.

But even those of us who (hopefully) will live to see the end of the virus, or at least its decline, will have changed forever, with the six foot social distance creating uncivilized cracks in our behavior and leaving gaps where there were families and homes. Large gatherings can also be a thing of the past, as we look at everything through the prism of security. Keeping it digital can be a format that we must follow for a while.

As families, we are together in our homes, finding ties and joy among ourselves. I am spending more time with my parents, talking more with my children and my husband, writing more and exploring my inner world much, much more, since the external world is reduced to heartbreaking images on my phone or iPad or TV screen.

Our interiority can make us better people as we understand and appreciate the people close to us. But what does it do to those who rely on physical connectivity to survive? There is more social disruption on the horizon as Covid-19 clarifies the difference between those who can live safely in their ivory towers and those who cannot.

Kishwar Desai is President of The Arts And Cultural Heritage Trust

The opinions expressed are personal.