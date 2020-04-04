India Corona Cases: India reports highest peak in positive cases in last 24 hours | India News

India Top Headlines

With 478 cases reported in the past 24 hours, the highest peak so far, India’s positive coronavirus case count rose to 2,547 on Friday, including 162 cured / discharged and 62 deaths, according to the latest Ministry data. of Family Health and Well-being. So far, up to 647 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported from 14 states whose link can be traced back to the Tablighi Jamaat group in Nizamuddin, the Center said on Friday. In a video address, PM Modi said: “… On April 5, Sunday, I want 9 minutes from you all, at 9 pm, turn off all the lights in your homes, stand on your doors or on you balconies and burning candles or diyas, torches or mobile lanterns for 9 minutes “to” defy the darkness propagated by the crisis in the crown “. Prime Minister Modi’s request for people to light candles or say on April 5 sparked sharp reactions from opposition parties, and Congress called it “just a moment of well-being healed by the Prime Minister of photography in India.” . Q Chidambaram said that “symbolism” is important, but that serious thought about ideas and measures is equally important. As many as 647 positive Covid-19 cases found in 14 states in the past two days are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation, the Union health ministry said on Friday. Of the 12 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, some are related to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation, according to the health ministry. Fitch Ratings said India could post 2 percent GDP growth on the current tax, the slowest since the economy liberalized 30 years ago, while the stock market suffered another day of collapse and the rupee plummeted 53 paise to fall below 76- mark against the US dollar. The World Bank’s first set of aid projects, amounting to $ 1.9 billion, will help 25 countries, and new operations are advancing in more than 40 nations using the fast-track process, the bank said. Most of the emergency financial assistance went to India: $ 1 billion. In a joint statement, left-wing parties (CPIM, CPI, CPI (Marxist-Leninist) -Liberation, RSP and All India Forward Bloc) appealed to the Center to immediately increase financial assistance to state governments facing a shortage of crippling backgrounds. They said that at least 35 kg of food grains should be provided per family with or without ration cards and that the 500 rupees promised to all Jandhan account holders should also be provided soon. The Center told the Delhi High Court on Friday that it cannot evacuate Indians abroad due to the closure, but that it was taking proactive measures for their safety and well-being. Center said that a large number of Indian students are studying abroad and that the missions are in constant contact with their universities or educational institutions to assist them. Supreme Court officials and staff have donated more than Rs 1 crore to the PM-CARES fund. The employee contribution, which was voluntary, will be deducted from the March salary. The railways have produced more than 2.8 lakh masks and more than 25,000 liters of disinfectant in their production units as of April 1, the national carrier said on Friday. The railways have also manufactured essential medical equipment and their goal is to convert around 20,000 coaches into isolation rooms for patients with COVID-19. An ICMR official said separately that 182 laboratories across the country are now operating for COVID-19 diagnosis, of which 130 are government laboratories. He added that around 8,000 samples of COVID-19 were analyzed in the last 24 hours. The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), in a notice, also recommended the use of a rapid antibody test at the country’s coronavirus hot spots. The Civil Line police station run by Rajkumar Mishra in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, was removed from service on Friday for allegedly beating a temple priest while enforcing the blockade instead. BJP MLA Rajendra Shukla tweeted images in which Mishra was seen hitting a priest with a stick. Police sources said the priest was carrying out an ‘aarti’ together with some people when the incident occurred.

