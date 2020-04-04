Despite Covid-19, why did migrant workers return? Opinion – analysis

Opinion

We have all seen disturbing images of migrant workers trying to walk back to their villages after the sudden lockdown across India due to the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19). In response, some state governments organized buses to transport them from designated urban warehouses to their villages. But the subsequent overcrowding in these deposits defeated the purpose of social distancing, a major reason for the blockade.

This Covid-19-induced migration crisis has raised several questions.

Who are these migrant communities? Why did the blockade lead them to flee the cities and why did the Center and the states not anticipate this? How can the reactive response of the State be improved, for now and in the future?

It is tempting to see this crisis purely as a consequence of the challenges of Covid-19. The virus has baffled governments around the world, including those with far more resources than India. The coronavirus raises huge questions about how to balance public health problems with the economic consequences. However, it would be a mistake to see the migration crisis as an unintended by-product of the pandemic.

My seven-year investigation of internal migrants shows that the government’s missteps were based on deeper systematic deficiencies in the treatment of these communities. Internal migrants in India are a vast and heterogeneous population. The subset of migrants we are talking about is now marked by three traits. First, they migrate predominantly from villages to cities; second, they are low-income populations working in the informal sector; and third, they have not permanently relocated their families to the city. Instead, they circulate between towns and cities several times a year.

There are three structural deficiencies in the public understanding of rural-urban circular migrants.

The first is the inability to recognize the size and importance of these communities. For example, the National Sample Survey found that the short-term migration rate across India is 1.7% in rural areas, and less than 1% in urban areas. However, many scholars believe that these figures are underestimated and do not coincide with other data sources. For example, circular migrants dominate employment sectors, such as construction work. Currently, 35 million workers are registered with various construction welfare boards, a number that alone represents almost 3% of the population. While some construction workers may not be migrants, many migrants are not registered with these boards, and this is only one sector of employment.

Our inability to correctly count migrants in the short term is not surprising, given the informal conditions in which they live and work, and their movement between their towns and cities. These features reduce the chances of accessing migrant respondents through standard residence-based surveys. This inability has real costs, making governments unprepared to anticipate responses from migrant communities at crucial moments. Policymakers were not prepared for the speed and despair with which these migrants attempted to return home following the closure order.

A deeper understanding reveals that this despair is neither irrational nor surprising.

I surveyed 3,018 circular migrant construction workers in Delhi and Lucknow. While this sample was limited to male migrant construction workers only, the survey results are still instructive.

They reveal that migrants have little reason to stay in their destination cities and many reasons to leave.

Most of the respondents (63%) had no relatives living with them. In the city, they lived in narrow rooms and generally illegally rented (52%); or asleep on trails (25%). Less than 3% had ration cards registered in the city. Ultimately, they earn low wages and remit most of their savings, leaving little to cushion them if work stops. This precariousness is favored by the hostile treatment they receive from urban authorities, especially the police, since they sleep on streets, squares and public paths.

Surprisingly, 33% of immigrant respondents to Lucknow had experienced violent police action in the city in the past year, while less than 5% had done so in their home villages. They also live and work near urban elites, who often pressure local governments to act against them.

The survey also revealed that, on average, these migrants made 2.55 trips each year to their hometown, but they also spent on average more than six months a year within the city. Additionally, more than half had participated in circular migration for at least eight years.

Without addressing these conditions, it will be difficult to deal with the current crisis or prevent future ones. While highly transitory, an appropriate response can only begin with recognizing circular migrants as part of India’s urban population.

Recognizing migrants as part of our cities could compel authorities to consider at least how the proposed policies might affect these communities. Today, such prior awareness would have allowed the government to decide whether to allocate scarce resources to allow safe return or to keep migrants in destination cities. Ex post, we see government actors oscillating between these two strategies, enacting cross-purpose policies.

A policy focused on taking migrants home should prioritize dedicated transportation options to avoid overcrowding, especially along high intensity migration corridors. It will also require a set of protocols within villages to isolate migrants in a way that is neither insecure nor stigmatizing, particularly since many migrants come from disadvantaged castes or religious minorities. Keeping migrants in cities may include direct cash transfers, as some states are trying through construction welfare boards.

Civil society organizations, such as the Aajeevika Office, have called for loosening restrictions that prevent migrants from accessing vital benefits, such as food rations in their destination cities. Experts, including Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, have called for available spaces, such as empty sports stadiums and hotels, to be reused so that migrants remain safe.

We must understand that such short-term measures cannot address old structural problems. For example, construction welfare boards are unable to channel benefits to many migrant workers, as many are not registered with them. There must be a registration unit to expand this network. Reconfiguring the home-centered public distribution system can help migrants. But most importantly, states must soften their view of migrants as a problem of law and order, an attitude that has been too clear during this crisis.

It is worrying that some of the directives of the ministry of internal order on the “restriction of the movement of migrants” can only strengthen the repressive application on compassionate accommodation. Unless migrants have their rights and dignity in the cities they build, these unsolved problems will harm us again in the future.

Tariq Thachil is Associate Professor (Political Science), Vanderbilt University.

