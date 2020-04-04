Crown cases in India: 16 die in one day; Tamil Nadu records 102 cases as India total exceeds 3,000 | India News

India Top Headlines

India reported 16 Covid-19 deaths on Friday, the highest single-day death count since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country, bringing the number to 85, even as the number of coronavirus cases crossed the 3,000 mark. in 3,082 with more than 500 new cases from the states are reported for the second consecutive day.The figure included three deaths in Maharashtra, two in Delhi and Telangana, and one in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka and Gujarat.At 502, the number of confirmed cases on Friday was only slightly lower than the previous day’s figure of 544, which is the highest single-day count so far. At least 280 of the confirmed cases for the day are from Tablighi Jamaat delegates who attended the Nizamuddin congregation or their contacts.

Health Ministry officials said that at least 647 of Covid-19 cases in the past two days reported from 14 states and Union territories are linked to the Jamaat meeting and indicated that the event dealt a major blow to achievements. obtained with closure and social distancing measures.

“If we see an increase in cases in the past few days, it is mainly due to an increase at a particular level,” said joint secretary of the health ministry, Lav Agarwal, in an apparent reference to the TJ congregation. “We are dealing with infectious disease management and a failure or non-compliance with the rules brings us back and all our efforts are wasted,” he added.

Jamaat-related positive cases were reported from Delhi, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, UP, Andaman and Nicobar, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand.

The highest number of cases on Friday was reported by Tamil Nadu – 102. Up to 100 of these are linked to the Nizamuddin congregation. Of the total of 80 cases reported by Telangana (five of them were reported on Thursday night), 78 were linked to TJ, while 42 of the 48 UP cases were linked to the Nizamuddin meeting.

Delhi reported 93 cases, although 52 of these included Jamaat delegates admitted to Jhajjar that TOI had reported a day earlier.

Telangana reported 80 cases in the past 24 hours, its highest count in a single day since the disease outbreak. With two deaths reported on Friday, the number of victims in the state has risen to 11. However, with 25 deaths and 490 confirmed cases, Maharashtra continues to top the list.

The southern states and Delhi are the most affected by the Jamaat meeting. While 116 of the total of 229 cases in Telangana are linked to the event, in the neighboring Telugu state of Andhra Pradesh, 140 of the total of 161 cases are linked to the congregation. In Tamil Nadu, of the 411 total, 364 are linked to the Tablighi meeting.