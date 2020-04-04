Covid-19: Defining social security for migrant workers | Opinion – analysis

Opinion

Migrant workers leaving New Delhi after the closure announcement have been asking unanswered questions for decades. Who are these migrants? Why do they leave their workplaces and return to their villages? And what rights do they have?

Migrant workers make up a large part of the informal sector of the Indian economy. There are around 60 million interstate migrant population in India, and a significant proportion is seasonal or short-term. According to the Report of the Statistics Committee of the Unorganized Sector, 2012, they constitute 93% of the general workforce and contribute 50% to the Gross National Product (GNP). However, such a large workforce lacks clear legal protections. There are laws aimed at the informal sector, which cover the working conditions and social security of its workers, but none of them deal directly with unemployed immigrants leaving the cities.

According to the 2017-18 Periodic Survey of the Labor Force (PLFS), 71.1% of workers in the non-agricultural sector with a regular salary did not have a written employment contract; 54.2% were not eligible for paid vacations; and, 49.6% for any social security benefit. The 2015 report, Employment in the Informal Sector and Informal Employment Status, shows that 82% of employees in the agricultural and non-agricultural sectors (except crops and livestock) did not have a written employment contract; 77.3% did not receive paid vacations; and, 69% were not eligible for any social security benefits.

Given the lack of legal mandates, migrant workers have simply had to fend for themselves during a crisis as serious as a pandemic. This requires urgent correction.

By context, the Indian Industrial Disputes Act of 1947 was enacted for the investigation and settlement of industrial disputes. However, this Law only applies to the organized sector. It was not intended to provide social security and welfare to the informal worker, and it has no provisions to deal with the current situation in Delhi and other Indian cities under lockdown.

Much of this legislation was enacted shortly after Independence and today it fails to meet the social security and other welfare needs of the informal workforce.

Take the 1948 Minimum Wages Law. It has not been effectively implemented in most of the country, since, according to the 2018-19 Economic Survey, this law does not cover all salaried workers.

Among the most recent attempts to enact protection legislation is the Unorganized Workers Social Security Act, 2008 is a more recent attempt to enact protection legislation. But only about 5% to 6% are enrolled in social security benefits under it. This is because policymakers insist on a schema-based welfare regime rather than a statute-based social security regime.

Then there is the Interstate Migrant Workers Act, 1979. It requires registration of establishments that employ interstate migrant workers, but not the workers themselves. The Law imposes obligations on the contractor who employs these migrants to guarantee basic labor rights. But as of December 2016, I had only seen four prosecutions.

In December 2016, the government informed Lok Sabha that no data is available on migrant workers in various states and that no exclusive insurance plan has been proposed for them.

Finally, in an attempt to renew the ecosystem of labor and industrial law, the Government of India introduced four labor codes. Among them, the draft of the Labor Code on Social Security and Welfare, 2018 provided for the integration of schemes and benefits throughout the country and recognized the rights of workers to access these benefits throughout the country. However, it removed the word “welfare” and diluted or omitted certain provisions on the welfare of workers.

Unfortunately, the latest Social Security Bill, 2019, is also silent on whether special protections apply to migrant workers. According to the bill, important areas, such as work injury benefits and the provident fund for workers in the unorganized sector, are left to the states.

To address these gaps, here are some steps:

First, migrant labor must be included in any legislation or social security scheme for unorganized workers. They must be treated on par with other workers in the destination state and they must be allowed full portability of wellness plans, access to medical care and related benefits.

Two, instead of classifying them into various classes and categories, there should only be one class of worker. For this, the definition of workers that appears in Section 2.140 of the draft Labor Code on Social Security and Social Welfare, 2018 must be adopted.

Third, there should be a definitive move toward a statute-based provision of welfare from a scheme-based welfare, because the former empowers both, the latter empowers only the state.

Four, in a changing business environment, it is necessary to decode the network of complex supply chains to identify the main employers and impose social protection responsibilities and obligations on them.

Five, the business model of electronic commerce, which is based on a complex architecture, must be studied and modified to guarantee social security and the well-being of workers. Its business model avoids giving social security to workers by treating them as partners in progress but not in welfare.

Six, provide social security where there is no well-defined employer-employee relationship. For example, in MSMEs.

Nine, guarantee a minimum definition of social security for all. Basic needs such as medical care, old age security, unemployment insurance and the minimum wage must be provided by the state.

Ten, social security should be viewed and conceptualized as a preventive measure: training, minimum security in working conditions, insurance against the pandemic, epidemic, natural disasters, and climate change.

Finally, frame a implementable, accessible and reliable social security. In this sense, the self-help group model can be expanded and provide a legal and statutory architecture.

Suman Doval is a Delhi-based lawyer and mediator. Practice commercial and constitutional litigation and arbitration

The opinions expressed are personal.