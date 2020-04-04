Coronavirus cases in India: Coronavirus has spread to 30% of districts in India | India News

India Top Headlines

BENGALURU: The management of Covid-19 will be more difficult for the authorities since SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes it, has spread to 30% of the country’s districts.

Data from the Union Ministry of Health show that the government has been able to determine cases in 211 of the country’s 720 districts, and some large states report that more than 60% of the districts are infected, while many have more than 30% .

This number is likely to increase, as the ministry has only taken into account the district report of 1,965 positive cases, while the total number in India is over 2,000.

Experts say the continued spread of the virus across states could hamper their efforts, as they may face a shortage of test kits and a lack of medical facilities, among other challenges.

“The effort is to contain the spread in districts that have already reported. The blockade has helped to some extent, although the initial movement of people has hurt us, “said a senior Karnataka government official.



According to district-level projections by Santosh Ansumali, professor at the Jawaharlal Nehru Center for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) and Aloke Kumar of IISc, India may require more than 16,000 respiratory pumps and almost 50,000 ventilators to treat patients in late April. .

The health ministry says there are more than 6,000 ventilators and more than 2,000 ICU beds will be ready across the country. But more than 100 dedicated Covid-19 treatment facilities, but most are located at district headquarters or in major cities.

Among the 17 states and a Union Territory that have more than 20 districts, 11 have more than 20% of the affected districts.

Toby Simon of the Synergia Foundation expert group said: “Local authorities at district and tehsil levels need to review readiness, identify gaps and strengthen core capacities in surveillance and isolation, while prioritizing testing and supporting the system of health”.

