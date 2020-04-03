The MSME sector is critical in the days of Covid-19 – analysis

Opinion

A large proportion of companies in India are small, informal and operate in the unorganized sector. Recent annual reports on micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) indicate that the sector contributes around 30% of India’s GDP and, according to conservative estimates, employs around 50% of industrial workers. More than 97% of MSMEs can be classified as micro-enterprises (with an investment in plant and machinery of less than ₹ 25 lakh), and 94% are not registered with the government.

These MSMEs are evenly distributed in rural and urban areas and are equally represented in the manufacturing, commerce and services sectors. Two thirds of MSMEs are operated by socially vulnerable groups (programmed caste / programmed tribe / other backward classes) and 20% by women.

The current blockade of the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) will substantially interrupt the operations of these MSMEs due to their dependence on the cash economy that is severely affected by the blockade, the physical unavailability of workers and restrictions on availability of raw materials. Materials and transportation infrastructure. This will have substantial ramifications throughout the economy, and therefore a sound political response is essential.

How can Indian politics respond to this crisis?

A useful place to start would be to examine the political response of other countries in protecting their industries during the pandemic. From the International Monetary Fund’s policy tracker (which tracks key economic responses to the Covid-19 pandemic across 192 economies), these policy responses can be broadly classified as: (a) loan guarantees and immediate liquidity provision ; (b) loan extensions and exemptions from late payment penalties and (c) interest rate reductions on future loans.

In line with the global response, the Government of India cut interest rates, increased the limits of unprofitable assets (NPA) to avoid insolvency, and offered government participation payments in the Employee Provident Fund (EPF ) to avoid layoffs. Several leading banks have announced special-purpose loans at reduced rates of up to 10-20% of the companies’ working capital limit.

While these policy measures are encouraging, they are biased towards larger, more formal / organized companies. However, the measures are inappropriate for smaller, informal / unorganized companies, which make up an overwhelming majority of India’s industrial landscape. According to the Economic Census data, more than 95% of companies (more than 55 million companies) employed less than five workers, and 94% were not registered with the government. Therefore, these small companies are unlikely to contribute to the EPF and not benefit from the Government contribution to the EPFO.

Furthermore, more than 81% of MSMEs are self-financing with only around 7% of loans from formal institutions and government sources (Censo Economico, 2013). Therefore, credit market interventions (cheaper loans, higher limits on NPAs) may not directly benefit this sector. Since most MSMEs operate primarily in cash, they require immediate liquidity to deal with adverse events. In addition, many microenterprises are small family businesses.

Since other sectors of the economy, and in particular seasonal migration and agriculture, are severely affected by the blockade, allowing these micro-businesses to run smoothly could substantially help households cope with this economic shock. Therefore, more direct liquidity measures may be the need for the hour, similar to the initiative of the Confederation of Indian Industries (IIC) that establishes a fund aimed directly at easing the liquidity constraints of MSMEs.

Finally, MSMEs are spatially concentrated, with Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal representing around 30% of MSMEs and ten states representing around 75% of MSMEs. Therefore, a joint effort by the state and central government is essential. Supply-side interventions, in particular strengthening supply chains for MSMEs, can also help them weather the storm. Ensuring that the MSMEs sector has access to raw materials and strong downstream supply chains would not only help mitigate production shortages in the health and essential goods sector, but given its size it could also slow the adverse impact in the Indian economy as a whole. The Government of India has already called on MSMEs that produce medical and other essential products to register and sell on the Government’s electronic marketplace. This should be expanded to other sectors as well with coordination in different states to meet local supply and demand requirements.

While Indian policymakers face the difficult task of containing a public health pandemic and formulating rapid policies to protect the most vulnerable from their adverse economic effects, a committed response to support MSMEs is essential, imminent, and key. to alleviate the impact of the crisis for these entrepreneurs, their employees and the Indian economy in general.

Ritam Chaurey is an assistant professor at the School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University. Gaurav Chiplunkar is an assistant professor, Darden Business School, University of Virginia. Vidhya Soundararajan is an assistant professor at the Indian Institute of Management (Bangalore).

