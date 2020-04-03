India Top Headlines

Sonia Gandhi criticizes the government for an ‘unplanned’ blockade, BJP responds | India News

NEW DELHI: Congresswoman Sonia Gandhi criticized the government on Thursday for the “unplanned” implementation of the blockade across the country, evoking a strong response from Union Interior Minister Amit Shah, who accused Congress of playing “petty policies” about the coronavirus outbreak.

Addressing a Congressional Working Committee (CWC) meeting via video conference, Gandhi said the blockade across the country had caused “chaos and pain” for millions of migrant workers.

“The national 21-day blockade may have been necessary, but the unplanned way in which it was implemented has caused chaos and pain in the lives of millions of migrant workers across India,” he said.

In response, Amit Shah asked Congress to think in the national interest and not mislead the people.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s efforts to combat the coronavirus are being praised nationally and globally. 130 Crore Indians unite to defeat Covid-19. However, Congress is playing petty politics . It is time to think about the national interest and stop deceiving people, “he said in a statement.

The former BJP president said it has been an “old habit” of Congress that he has always followed a different path on matters of national interest, and that he has tried to divide the country by its “selfish interests.”

The Speaker of Congress, JP Nadda said, is being “callous and indecent” in her comments.

“The whole country is fighting today against Covid-19 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At that time, the statement of the President of Congress, Sonia Gandhi, is insensitive and indecent. This is not the time for politics, but for serve the nation together, “Nadda said.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said the need of the hour for all is to join hands and face the pandemic together.

There will be time for politics after the coronavirus is defeated, this should not be done now, he told reporters.

In a meeting, the CWC accused the government of not seriously thinking about the deterioration of the economic situation in the country, even when it said that the government had erred in adopting the limited evidence policy for Covid-19.

The CWC called on the government to take steps to restart the engines of economic growth.

Times of India