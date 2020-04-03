PM Modi’s latest announcement: video of PM Narendra Modi’s speech at Covid-19: key points | India News

India Top Headlines

On April 5, I urge everyone to stand at the door or on the balconies and for nine minutes light a candle, a diya, a torch, or their mobile phones with the aim of fighting with light the darkness spread by the coronavirus. .

If everyone lights one diya each, then we will realize the power of that light. We will be able to highlight the objective for which we all fight together.

I have a petition. During this event, no one is supposed to meet. No one should meet on roads or their colonies. This task must be completed from the balconies and doors of your homes.

The nationwide shutdown completed nine days today. During this time, the way you have set an example of discipline and service was unprecedented.

Do not cross Lakshman Rekha from social distancing. Social distancing must not be broken under any circumstances. This is the panacea for breaking the crown chain.

The way you all on March 22 thanked everyone fighting the coronavirus was appreciated around the world. Countries around the world are embracing the concept.

When millions of people are locked inside their homes, there must be some who must wonder how they can fight alone in this battle against Covid-19.

We are not alone. This is the power of 130 crore people.

This awareness gives us motivation, it gives us a goal and it gives us the energy to reach them, it clears our way even more.

Friends, in the midst of this darkness caused by the coronavirus epidemic, we need to constantly chase to reach the light.

NEW DELHI: On Friday Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of the country to unite in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic. Here’s a look at some of the key points from his video address:



More about Covid-19







On Thursday, on Twitter, the Prime Minister reported: “At 9 am tomorrow, I will share a small video message with my Indian compatriots.”

In his speech to the nation on March 24, the Prime Minister announced a 21-day blockade in the country to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, which has infected more than 2,000 people in the country.

