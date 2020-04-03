India is on the right track in its fight against Covid-19. But the way to go is long: analysis

Opinion

When the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) arrived in this country in late January, the Indians woke up to the possibility that a deadly, insidious and highly transmissible virus would pass through a densely populated landscape. Prime Minister Narendra Modi struggled with an enigma: wait for him to become serious enough to attack or anticipate his advance, and take steps that require people to make sacrifices now.

Modi decided to protect India by all possible means from the greatest threat to health security of our time. By world standards, and in contrast to developed countries, it was at the forefront of fighting war and took precautionary measures to limit its spread.

The government took decisive steps to prevent India from moving to stage three: community transmission: through border controls, visa suspensions, testing, quarantine of passengers, and a ban on international flights. The “Janata curfew “(people’s curfew) and the 21-day national blockade announced by Modi on March 24 was a wake-up call to fight the pandemic together. This call must be heeded. And the World Organization of the Health (WHO) was correct in stating that political positioning and scoring should be avoided to focus on preparedness, response and recovery.

All of India, everyone in government, all of society supported the government in its efforts not only to contain the virus, test, stop the spread of community and treat, but also to build morale and contribute to global efforts to find a vaccine and cure it. This was praised by the WHO, the G20 and the regional and global communities.

To demonstrate a karma yogI am universal empathy and compassion for those who face hardship and anguish, special financial aid packages and social welfare measures are being implemented. The PM-CARES Fund is welcome. Philanthropy is flourishing.

The breathing space provided by the blockade should be used to increase the infrastructure necessary for quarantine and hospitalization of Covid-19 patients if the worst case scenario occurs. From testing capabilities to protective equipment for healthcare workers, from ventilators and hospital facilities to medicines, India needs to manufacture, import, acquire, build and supply on a large scale. Partnership with all stakeholders (private sector, civil society, law enforcement, and even the military for their logistical capabilities) will be crucial.

In the coming weeks, critical questions need to be answered. Will the blockage break the chain of contagion? Will Covid-19 die in the heat of the Indian summer and return in the winter? How do we incorporate normal economic activities after April 14 and restore road, rail and air connectivity within India and internationally? How can we calibrate, speed up, and resume the sequence of normal work and social patterns to beat the virus and save the economy?

Modi should be preparing for both the best-case and worst-case scenario until the vaccine and therapeutics are available (which is likely to be 12-18 months, according to the WHO). Vaccine development is a long and painstaking process: from virus isolation, clinical trials and tests, pilot production, large-scale manufacturing, purchase by governments and health systems, treatment of patent problems, distribution and large-scale use to inoculate and strengthen the population.

Hope is eternal in our hearts that a miracle will deliver the vaccine sooner. The promising ones are already being developed and tested in the biotechnology / pharmaceutical field with a public-private partnership at the national and international level: the German firm Curevac / German government, the US National Research Institutes. USA With the support of the global coalition founded by India and Norway, the Israel Institute of Viral Research, the Pasteur Institute of France and the Indian Council of Medical Research and Serum Institute of India.

Influenza has posed the greatest threat to public health. The WHO classification of pandemic phases is based on influenza and previous outbreaks of H1N1, SARS, and swine flu also originating in China and the Far East. It is hoped that India will shape and strengthen existing and potential norms, mechanisms and funds for a more effective and comprehensive global influenza pandemic prevention, detection and response architecture that develops but goes beyond WHO 2011. and 2017 Pandemic Influenza Preparedness Framework. For victory over Covid-19 to be sustainable, the world must unite now for the future.

Lakshmi Puri is UN Under-Secretary-General and Acting Under-Secretary-General of UNCTAD. This is the second in a three part series on the author’s Covid-19.

The opinions expressed are personal.