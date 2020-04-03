“I did not attend the Tablighi Jamat event in Delhi,” says Andhra d and CM Amzath Basha | Amaravati News

India Top Headlines

TIRUPATI: Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, SB Amzath Basha, clarified that he did not attend the Tablighi Jamat event in Delhi and dismissed the reports in some sections of the media as an attempt to tarnish his image.Following an increase in Covid-19 positive cases in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and various other parts of the nation, with links to the Delhi religious gathering, the Kadapa district also reported 15 positive Covid cases on Wednesday. 19.Interestingly, after a section of the media reported that Deputy Minister SB Amzath Basha had also attended the Delhi event, the deputy minister dismissed the reports, saying it was a conspiracy hatched by the yellow media to corner him and the government. state. .” I will not take this prank lightly. It is unfortunate that some section of the media is spreading lies about my visit to Delhi. Actually, I went to the national capital in connection with a case in the Supreme Court on March 2. I stayed in Andhra Bhavan and returned to the state capital the next day and attended a cabinet meeting, ” said Dy CM.Being a VVIP protocol, every move of mine is recorded and I have nothing to hide. As a responsible minister, if I had attended the religious congregation, I would have voluntarily been tested. But, there is no truth in the media reports that I attended the Delhi event, ” Amzath Basha reiterated.The deputy chief minister who met with Kadapa SP KKN Anburajan at the latter’s camp office earlier in the day, told reporters that he would file defamation and criminal cases against the particular section of the media that spread lies about him.