Ghaziabad: Tablighi Jamaat members misbehave with nurses; UP government to invoke the NSA | Ghaziabad News

GHAZIABAD: Tablighi Jamaat members in quarantine at the district hospital reportedly misbehaved with the nurses, making lewd comments and loosening their pants, prompting the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to invoke the strict National Security Law (NSA) in its against. They were later transferred to a temporary isolation room at a private educational institute.

Jamaat members were among the thousands of people who attended a religious congregation at the organization’s headquarters in New Delhi, which is now seen as a coronavirus access point.

Some of them are in Ghaziabad, in an isolation room of the MMG District Hospital.

In a sharp reaction, Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath called those involved in the hospital incident “enemies of humanity”.

“They will not accept the law or follow the arrangements. Anything they did with the health workers is a heinous crime. The NSA is being invoked against them. We will not let them go free,” he said in a statement in Lucknow.

Police said Jamaat members have been booked for engaging in unsightly acts and lewd comments against female staff members at the hospital.



A case against them was registered at GT Road Kotwali upon receiving a complaint from the medical director.

SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said that strict actions will be initiated against them. In the complaint, a nurse alleged that the coronavirus suspects were wandering in the hospital without pants.

They sang vulgar songs and made ugly gestures, the nurse alleged, adding that they were not taking their medications.

They also did not follow the rules of social distancing, he said in the complaint.

Police have registered the case under Sections 269, 270, 271, 294 and 354 of the IPC, the SSP said. The sections relate to sexual harassment and acts related to the spread of the disease.