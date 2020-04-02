‘The insult accumulates in the wound’: Omar Abdullah criticizes the government for the new J&K residence rule | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah criticized the government’s new domicile rule for the territory of the Union of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.“The injury is insulted when we see that the law does not offer any of the promised protections,” Abdullah tweeted in response to the government notification defining new rules for domicile status in Jammu and Kashmir.

The government issued a bulletin notification on Wednesday announcing a series of amendments to 138 Jammu and Kashmir Acts that included job protection up to Group 4 only for those domiciled in union territory. The notification also states that any person living in Jammu and Kashmir for 15 years will be considered as the domicile of the Union Territory.

Abdullah, not so pleased, criticized the government and said that “even the new party created with the blessings of Delhi” is against this new rule.

“You can imagine how hollow the domicile law is by the fact that even the new party created with the blessings of Delhi, whose leaders were lobbying in Delhi for this law, have been forced to criticize J&K’s domicile law,” added.

More than eight months after the repeal of section 370 and the fork of the old state in two union territories, the government has issued new residency laws for residents.

The J&K Civil Services (Decentralization and Recruitment) Act defines a domiciled person as one who has resided for 15 years at Jammu and Kashmir UT or studied for seven years and took class exams 10 or 12 at an educational institution located at UT

Children of service staff from across India who have served there for 10 years also fall into the category.

The law now says that no person will be eligible for a position on a salary scale of no more than Group 4 (Rs 25,500) unless it is a domicile of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Group 4 is equivalent to the rank of agent in police language.

Prior to this, J&K Constitution 35A empowered him to define a resident.