Tablighi Jamaat: More than 250 foreigners under surveillance as 20 positive results in the last 10 days | India News

More than 250 foreigners have been quarantined or admitted to solitary confinement in various states of India following the revelation that they had attended Tablighi Jamaat congregations in Delhi.

At least 20 of these foreigners tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 10 days, including a 68-year-old Filipino who died in a Mumbai hospital on March 22.



A 22-year-old Malaysian woman, currently in Jharkhand, is the last of these foreigners to test positive. In fact, she is the first confirmed case in the state.

A massive search in UP on Tuesday revealed that 75 foreigners who had attended religious gatherings in Delhi had been hiding in Lucknow, Bahraich, Bijnor, Jaunpur and Allahabad since the closure began. They had not informed the local authorities about his presence. All of them have been quarantined.

Similarly, several foreigners have been placed under Covid-19 surveillance in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Bengal, Haryana and Jharkhand.

While many of those who attended the meeting are from Indonesia, Malaysia and Bangladesh, the Tablighi Jamaat congregations, which were held in Nizamuddin during different periods in March, were also attended by delegates from Tanzania, Brunei, Iran, Ghana , Mauritius, Ivory Coast, Thailand, Kyrgyzstan, South Africa, The Gambia, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Kenya.

In Tamil Nadu, more than 60 foreigners from Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and Kyrgyzstan have been watched after attending the Delhi meeting. At least six of them, including four Indonesians, have tested positive. They are all in the isolation room of the Salem Government Hospital. At least 156 people who came into contact with the pilgrims have been quarantined. In all, 74 missionaries who attended Delhi congregations have come to the state since December. However, at least 12 of them flew back before the blockade was declared.

In Maharashtra, the Ahmednagar district administration has collected 35 people, mostly foreigners, who had attended the congregation on March 13. After testing positive, two of them are receiving treatment at Evangeline Booth Hospital in Ahmednagar. The rest have been quarantined at the Ahmednagar civil hospital. The delegates are from Indonesia, Tanzania, Brunei, Iran, Ghana, Mauritius and the Ivory Coast.

Many foreign delegates who tested positive or suspected of having contracted the virus traveled on trains and planes, exposing other passengers to Covid-19 risk. The 22-year-old Malay woman who tested positive in Jharkhand on Tuesday traveled by AC 3-tier on the Rajdhani Express and arrived in Ranchi from Delhi on March 17. She was transferred to a Rajendra Institute for Medical Sciences and a curfew was imposed in the densely populated area of ​​Hindpiri in Ranchi, where the woman stayed in a private residence near a mosque for several days. More than 10,000 residents in the area are being evaluated.

Ranchi SP Ajit Peter Dungdung told TOI that the group the woman was a part of did not report their arrival in the city to the administration according to the rules.

In Telangana, nine out of 11 Indonesians who were in the country to attend the meeting in Nizamuddin tested positive for coronavirus last week. The Indonesians arrived in Karimnagar on March 14 by train. They visited four mosques in the city. One person who hosted the group and two of her family members also tested positive.

In Karnataka, at least 50 foreign nationals, including 19 from Kyrgyzstan, 20 from Indonesia, four from South Africa, three from The Gambia and one from the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Kenya, have been quarantined.

Similarly, the Madhya Pradesh government has identified at least 20 people from Malaysia and Indonesia who attended the meeting in Nizamuddin in March. Foreigners arrived in India in the second week of March, before Covid-19 travel restrictions were imposed. Authorities discovered that they stayed in two mosques in the Bagh Farhat Afza area of ​​Bhopal.

