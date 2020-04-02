India Top Headlines

Pakistan Coronavirus News: Discrimination amid pandemic, Pakistan refuses to feed Hindus while coronavirus breaks loose | World News

KARACHI: The world is united in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, but for Pakistan, religious discrimination remains a top priority amid this global crisis. The country’s Hindu and Christian minorities do not receive food supplies from the authorities, saying they are intended for Muslims.

“The authorities are not helping us during the closure, the ration has not been provided to us either because we are part of a minority community,” lamented a Hindu man.

Dozens of marginalized people gather in Rehrri Ghoth of Karachi to receive food supplies and essentials as stores remain closed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. But those who belong to the Hindu community are told to return, as the rations are only intended for Muslims.

“We only hear that people in our neighborhoods are receiving essential goods. My son drives the rickshaw. Due to the blockade, all services have been suspended. He is inactive at home. We have nothing to eat. We have no money. Even when we visit the ration distribution centers, the authorities assure us that they will send essential items in separate trucks, but ultimately they do not, “said another member of the Hindu community in Karachi.

Hindus in Pakistan make up 4 percent of the country’s population. The community is subject to rampant discrimination and is often denied basic human rights.

Under international pressure and global protests over the condition of minorities in Pakistan, the government led by Imran Khan last year decided to restore more than 400 Hindu temples that were demolished over the years.

A year later, the plan has yet to see the light of day with no more than 12 temples in the country made functional. And discrimination continues even at the time of the global crisis, as severe as the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Why is there so much discrimination against us? The disease affects us all. Why does no one cooperate with us?” added.

“There are no rations at home since last week. The police are chasing us when we move out of our houses,” a third complained.

The Sindh government issued an order to distribute the ration blockade through local NGOs and the administration to daily workers and salaried workers.

Food distribution is being organized by the local government in collaboration with the district government.

“This is the second week of confinement and we don’t have food at home. Officials only visit us to ask for votes. We don’t even have money to buy food. Our daily life has been suspended due to the confinement. No one has asked us so far about the problems. that we face, “said a member of the Christian community in Karachi.

Hindus in Liyari, Sachal Ghoth and other parts of Karachi, as well as throughout Sindh, are denied a share of food and government rations if they are Hindus.

Amjad Ayub Mirza, a political activist, warned that minorities are now facing a serious food crisis and called on the Indian government to send supplies through Rajasthan to Sindh.

He also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the United Nations to intervene without delay to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Sindh. There are over half a million Hindus living in Pakistan’s Sindh province.

