Nizamuddin dargah: 5 trains, thousands of passengers under scanner for traveling with Tablighi Jamaat participants | India News

NEW DELHI: Railways are struggling to provide information on thousands of passengers who traveled on five trains with people who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi, many of whom tested positive.

All of these trains started from Delhi between March 13-19: Duronto Express to Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, Grand Trunk Express to Chennai, Tamil Nadu Express to Chennai, New Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani Express and AP Sampark Kranti Express .

While there are still no definitive numbers with the railroads on the actual number of people who might have been in contact with the participants of this event, sources say that each train carried around 1,000-1200 passengers and other staff members who could put them on. at all risk.

State authorities said the railways are providing passenger lists to district authorities that are being compared to the event’s participant list to ensure contact tracing.

Of the contacts being tracked, one is the case of 10 Indonesians who took the AP Sampark Kranti Express back to the Karimnagar district after the event on March 13, and subsequently reported positive for coronavirus.

About 60 passengers who traveled on the New Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani Express on the same B1 coach as a Malaysian woman who tested positive for the virus, believed to be part of the Nizamuddin Tablighi group, are under the scanner while authorities in the district rush to find his whereabouts

The woman who traveled on the train on March 16 with 23 other people tested positive and is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Jharkhand.

According to the contributions of the states, two people who attended the congregation and then tested positive traveled through Duronto on March 18 in the S8 bus together with “two companions”, two of them traveled in the Grand Trunk Express in the S3 bus with two minors. , while others took the Tamil Nadu Express.



What makes contact tracing of these individuals a Herculean task for both railway and district authorities is the fact that they were moving freely at the time as they were before restrictions were imposed.

Both Hazrat Nizamuddin stations and the New Delhi railway station are one of the busiest railway stations in the country.

While Hazrat Nizamuddin station in Delhi sees 56 long-distance trains departing every day and 130 trains from other sources stop here, 62 trains originate and 76 trains stop at New Delhi railway station every day .

While the former has a footprint of approximately two lakh per day, the latter has a daily footprint of around 5 lakh.