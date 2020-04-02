Nizamuddin Crown Cases: Governments rush to curb the spread as hundreds of Tablighi encounter symptoms | India News

India Top Headlines

Government authorities are tackling a logistical nightmare as they try to map the movements of thousands of people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in late February and early March in New Delhi and then dispersed, with many bringing the new coronavirus to states across the globe. length and width of India.

More about Covid-19



The goal is to prevent those who attended the congregation, and the people they came into contact with, from accidentally creating new infection groups across the country. The magnitude of the task is immense: three southern states, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, were trying to track down at least 2,500 people, many of whom had tested positive for Covid-19.

Authorities believe that several clerics from Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand, who transited through the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz (center) in Nizamuddin West in New Delhi, may have been the original source of the infections in the group.

At least eight Muslim assistants are dead: six from Telangana and one from Tamil Nadu and New Delhi.

Read our coronavirus blog live for the latest news and updates.

In Kashmir, in the extreme north, 855 people (at least 167 attendees and people in contact with them) were tracked; only nine were found. In Tamil Nadu, in the deepest south, the state was tracking at least 1,500 people, 300 of whom were still untraceable as of Tuesday night.

About 300 people from all over Karnataka attended the congregation, state Interior Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday, creating a “dangerous situation.” Only 26 of the delegates have been tracked (all from Bidar). The Tumakuru preacher who attended the meeting is known to have had direct contact with at least 82 people, including 45 family members. The 26 delegates who were tracked turned out negative, state health minister B Sreeramulu tweeted.

Coronavirus outbreak: full coverage

In UP, police in 18 districts had tracked down 128 of the state’s 157 people who had attended the congregation. While 120 were found quarantined in Delhi, eight were traced back to their native towns and cities and quarantined in their homes. The remaining 29 are being sought. Police also tracked 95 others who had attended the Jamaat event and were not on UP’s 157 list shared by Delhi police.

A total of 185 people from Maharashtra had attended the congregation, authorities said. Maharashtra’s minority development minister Nawab Malik said he had learned “from the media” that 109 people from his state had attended. “I have asked officials to find out how many actually attended. We are also talking to Tablighi Jamaat members to find out, ”he said. The Ahmednagar district administration later said it had found 35 returnees, mostly foreigners.

At least 20 villages in Bandipora, Pulwama, Shopian and Budgam in J&K have been identified as red zones and the administration has prepared a 50 page list of UT people who attended the event in the Tablighi Jamaat markaz or had been in contact with the assistants

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh announced that by Tuesday at least 67 of the Tablighi Jamaat group had tested positive, bringing the positive cases in Tamil Nadu to 124, the third highest after Maharashtra and Kerala; 50 of these infections were reported on Tuesday. The TN government also admitted that at least 300 of the 1,500 state delegates were impossible to trace. Prime Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami called on people to come for the evaluation.

A total of 1,548 people have been evacuated from the Nizamudddin Markaz. Of this, 441 have been hospitalized because they showed symptoms, while the remaining 1,107 people were quarantined. Of those hospitalized, 24 have already tested positive for Covid-19, and given the symptoms and a history of direct contact with positive cases, doctors said there was a high probability that many others would test positive.

The Delhi government daily report on Covid-19 cases in the state claimed that test reports from Tablighi Jamaat supporters had not yet arrived and that an update was likely on Wednesday.

Fifty-seven of the 107 MP people who attended the TJ congregation have been identified; of them, 36 are from Bhopal. They, and the 20 foreigners from Malaysia and Indonesia, have provided swabs for testing, said Bhopal collector Tarun Pithode. “They (57 out of 107) have been quarantined after a health checkup. None of them have any symptoms of Covid-19 infection, ”said Sudhir Dheriya, Bhopal medical and health director (CMHO).

In Chhattisgarh, a swift operation resulted in the identification of 101 people who had attended the TJ meeting. All those identified were quarantined or isolated at home. Nine people in Durg-Bhilai were the first to be quarantined. Thirty others are in home isolation and 18 in quarantine in Bilaspur, 17 in home isolation in Korba, 10 in Pendra, six in Balodabazar-Bhhatapara and Sarguja districts, and five in quarantine in Koriya.

In all, 17 people from five Rajasthan districts attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in New Delhi, according to an IB report. Officials from the home department said the whereabouts of these people were unknown. “These people are from five districts: Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Jaipur, Tonk and Jaisalmer,” said N L Meena, secretary, home department.

West Bengal government sources said the state had specific information on 14-16 of those people in Calcutta who were being tracked down and transferred to an isolation facility in Rajarhat on Tuesday night.

Thirteen people from Odisha were still inside the Tablighi Jamaat center in the Nizamuddin area of ​​Delhi, among the more than 1,000 still trapped there, and two were in the hospital with a cold and cough as symptoms. Three others who had returned to the state were quarantined at their home on Tuesday. “The government has begun to monitor the health of his family and close contacts,” said Subroto Bagchi, spokesman for the Odisha government at Covid-19.

The Tablighi Jamaat had held a three-day religious conference, the Aalami Ijtema, in Brahmabarda, in the Jajpur district, from February 29 to March 2. Delegates from Malaysia and Indonesia also attended. Maulana Saad Kandhalvi of Nizamuddin Markaz led the “dua” mass, the closing prayer before the conclusion of the conference.

In Kashmir, a 10-year-old boy from Eidgah, old Srinagar, tested positive for Covid-19 on SKIMS Soura on Tuesday after hugging a person at a city mosque who had returned from the Tablighi Jamaat conference, sources from the child’s family. . A SKIMS Hospital official confirmed that the boy had been infected.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government faced the complex task of tracking hundreds of delegates, their families and contacts, even as new cases from this group skyrocketed. The Telangana and AP governments also mobilized their health workers to locate the 1,500 Muslims who had participated in the conference. They had all returned to the state.

On Tuesday, TN Chief Secretary K Shanmugam told reporters in Chennai that at least 1,131 people returned from the TJ conference. “While 700-800 have been tracked, 300 more remain untraceable,” the officer said, claiming helplessness as if they had their mobile numbers, the phones had been turned off. The police are trying to locate their addresses.

Union government sources said the 1,500 delegates from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, who attended the first three-day conference, held on March 14, took trains and flights back home.

A group of 10 men from the Philippines attended the congregation in Delhi, returned to Mumbai on March 10, and stayed in a mosque in Vashi. One of them fell ill and tested positive on March 13; He died on March 22.

More than 200 people from Gujarat are believed to have attended the religious event. The older (70) person from Bhavnagar who succumbed to Covid-19 had participated in the congregation in Delhi along with a local maulvi.

“We have quarantined almost 30% of people in the area of ​​residence of the deceased and other positive cases,” said Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation health officer RK Sinha. While the participation of 13 people from Bhavnagar and 76 from Surat was confirmed, it is also suspected that 100 others from Ahmedabad attended. In Surat, the municipal corporation was looking for the 76 people who had attended the event.

In the northeast, Meghalaya said that the seven from the state who had gone to the Delhi congregation had not returned. The state also appealed to others who may have gone to Delhi to voluntarily report to the nearest hospital or call the helpline 108, in case they cannot take action. “Five of them are in Delhi, while two are in Lucknow,” IGP assistant GK Iangrai said in a statement issued here. Police officers said their counterparts in Delhi and UP had been informed of the whereabouts of the seven.

