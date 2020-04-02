Don’t report the battle against Covid-19 – editorials

Opinion

The Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Nizamuddin was, as this newspaper has argued, seriously irresponsible and probably criminal. It should not have been held when the rules of social distancing were in force, and the government had issued clear directives against large congregations. It has led singularly to an increase in cases, with efforts to trace everyone present in the complex that continues in all states. Action must be taken against the Jamaat leadership.

At the same time, it is important not to communicate the subject. There has been an unfortunate and disturbing tendency to use this episode to blame the entire Muslim community and perpetuate stereotypes about them. This must be resisted. Not only is it wrong, India cannot afford to deepen the Hindu-Muslim divide at a time when every citizen, regardless of religion, caste, class, gender and age, faces a common enemy.

In fact, the Nizamuddin meeting, where the sect leader appears to have mocked the Covid-19 pandemic, and also discouraged social distancing, is a reminder that every religious leader, every sect, every religious institution must unite with a common message right now. This message should focus on science, the need to obey government orders, help the poor and the most marginalized segments given the economic disruption of their livelihoods, and cooperate with frontline workers, particularly the medical fraternity. Religions offer faith, comfort, and hope; They help people to overcome difficult times. this is one of those moments. Use religion to unite, not to divide.